A quiet, small town in rural Nebraska like Broken Bow is not typically what comes to mind when you envision domestic violence and homicide. On Saturday, a woman died near Broken Bow, allegedly the result of domestic violence.
I urge all who share my grief, horror and rage to loudly raise your voices that this has happened again. Support the Kearney S.A.F.E. Center with a generous donation or volunteer. Write to our Legislature demanding changes in our laws. Become knowledgeable about signs and symptoms, and familiarize yourself with local resources for girls and women who are affected by partner or family domestic abuse or harassment or may know someone else who is.
For more information, contact the Kearney S.A.F.E. Center at 308-237-2599 or email them at safecenter@safecenter.org. Women must join together to intensively advocate for ourselves and to inspire one another in order for permanent positive change to occur. Let’s get radical. As role models for girls, we must do nothing less.
Sherry Daily, Kearney