Educate all children

At one point, almost every child was out of school and every parent was left to figure out a new daily reality. This marked a transition to online or hybrid learning. But for many children facing poverty, isolation or pushed to the margins, it meant no school at all.

Urgent action is needed so the COVID-19 education crisis does not become a catastrophe for an entire generation.

As the only international fund of its kind, the Global Partnership for Education marshals global resources for national education plans. Now, GPE and its partners have a five-year plan to support learning for 175 million more children in lower-income countries, helping recovery from the pandemic.

The Biden Administration must do its part with a $1 billion five-year commitment to GPE. A bold pledge will show the U.S. is committed to working with the global community to ensure every child can achieve their dreams and reach their potential.

Rachel Ostrom, Kearney