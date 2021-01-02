Want to feel safe in 2021?

Two weeks ago Americans shared a united sense of relief as we witnessed some of the front line medical workers receiving their vaccines. It was a relief knowing that at least some of the men and women who have labored to the point of physical and emotional exhaustion at last were going to be protected.
And then we saw elderly care home residents getting their immunizations. What a blessing for them! They’ve waited helplessly, almost like fish in a bowl that are at the mercy of their keepers. If someone drains the bowl or allows it to become contaminated, all inside will die.
With the shots in their arms, these special Americans — our grandmothers and grandfathers — finally could feel safe. And that is better than the dual curse of feeling in danger and in isolation, as thousands are experiencing as they await freedom from fear and loneliness.
One of life’s cruelest curses is to feel alone and ignored, and that’s what residents of care homes have been experiencing for the past 10 months of the pandemic.
Finally, at last, for the medical professionals, first responders and care home residents there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. At last they’re being vaccinated, which means the rest of us won’t be far behind.
Or will we?
Earlier this week Americans learned that our nation now has more than 12 million doses of vaccine, but that only about 2.5 million have been administered.
Do the math. We’ve vaccinated only about 1 million Americans per week. If there are 300 million of us, it means that at if we don’t quicken from a turtle’s pace, the last of the 300 million Americans won’t get their shots until 10 months or more from today. That’s right, unless the process kicks into overdrive, it will be October or November 2021 when our nation has been vaccinated.
This slow pace is a horrible surprise because Americans were led to believe that by spring or early summer most of us would have had our shots. At this slow pace it’s like an impossible dream that enough of us would be immunized to establish the herd immunity to protect us from the deadly scourge.
The bright side to this dilemma is that the current slow pace could be an opportunity for Americans who don’t trust the safety of the vaccines to be educated and change their minds. When the time for our vaccination arrives, we had better be ready to step in line.
People in charge of distribution must develop a different plan. Casually strolling into our neighborhood pharmacy for the vaccination is too slow. We need something on an industrial level. We need Americans forming lines in parking lots outside sports arenas and convention centers. They need to rapidly file through and get their shots. This massive undertaking must live up to its name: Warp Speed.