Want to feel safe in 2021?

Two weeks ago Americans shared a united sense of relief as we witnessed some of the front line medical workers receiving their vaccines. It was a relief knowing that at least some of the men and women who have labored to the point of physical and emotional exhaustion at last were going to be protected.

And then we saw elderly care home residents getting their immunizations. What a blessing for them! They’ve waited helplessly, almost like fish in a bowl that are at the mercy of their keepers. If someone drains the bowl or allows it to become contaminated, all inside will die.

With the shots in their arms, these special Americans — our grandmothers and grandfathers — finally could feel safe. And that is better than the dual curse of feeling in danger and in isolation, as thousands are experiencing as they await freedom from fear and loneliness.

One of life’s cruelest curses is to feel alone and ignored, and that’s what residents of care homes have been experiencing for the past 10 months of the pandemic.

Finally, at last, for the medical professionals, first responders and care home residents there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. At last they’re being vaccinated, which means the rest of us won’t be far behind.

Or will we?