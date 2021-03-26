Stronger after COVID

United Way: How about the United Way of the Kearney Area? Talking about emerging stronger and better positioned, the United Way has concluded its 2020-21 drive with $455,358, which is $5,000 better than goal. It boggles the mind to consider the depth of generosity shown by donors at a time when we hear the economy is struggling, and so are families, individuals — as well as the organizations that serve them.

Nikki Erickson expressed her thoughts well as United Way’s executive director. During the group’s virtual campaign celebration, she said, “My heart is full as I reflect on all the wonderful people who worked together to make such an outstanding impact in the Kearney area in the midst of such a challenging year.” One of the best measures of a community’s character is how it unites in times of need. We witnessed a strong community in action with the 2020-21 United Way drive.

Purse Event: Also emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, the Kearney S.A.F.E. Center is gearing up for its major annual fundraiser, Purses for a Purpose. The online auction of amazing purses and other donated goodies will be 8 a.m. April 15 to 9:30 p.m. April 17. This year’s Purses for a Purpose will feature an in-person component. From 2 to 6 p.m. — just before the April 17 climax of the auction, the purse showcase at the Younes Conference Center will feature a walk-through of items.

To help the S.A.F.E. Center with its mission to empower, support and educate victims of domestic abuse, go online to: safecenter.ejoinme.org/2021.