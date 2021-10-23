Let’s not dismantle spying; we feel safer

A rose to ... trade-offs. The recent observances tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were an opportunity to salute the heroism of first responders on that horrible date in U.S. history. It also was an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be an American, and take stock of the sacrifices we’ve made as a nation to fight terrorism.
Russ Feingold, a former U.S. senator, wrote this week that it was on Oct. 26, 2001, when Congress passed the U.S. Patriot Act. Feingold cast the only vote against the act, which opened the door to extensive government surveillance as a counterpunch to terrorists. The plan was to sniff out their secret plots and stop them before they could hijack more airlines, bomb more federal buildings, or repeat any of the atrocities committed on 9/11.
The Patriot Act was certainly well-intended. It allowed Uncle Sam to poke his nose where it may not belong. The act was legally questionable, but in 2001 Americans were genuinely afraid. We supported the war on terror, including the Patriot Act, even though it probably crossed the line of intrusiveness.
Reflecting on 9/11 and our nation’s reaction, Feingold remains an opponent of the Patriot Act. It’s been a law for 20 years, he said, and it’s time to begin rolling it back.
It’s hard to agree with Feingold. Yes, the U.S. has done away with some of its worst enemies. They’re dead or locked up, but no president has declared victory against terror.
The world isn’t safer. The number of enemies who want to harm the U.S. is growing, and their weapons are more lethal.
How can the U.S. stop the killers? President Trump threatened explosions and fire for “Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un of North Korea if he sends his nukes.
No, the world is not safer, but Feingold said it’s time to remove our surveillance system. Doing so might make us less safe, but freedom is worth the risk, Feingold said. Or is it?
A raspberry to ... expensive heating bills. Outdoor temperatures are falling and higher heating bills are on the way. Blackhills Entergy shared some tips to rein in heating bills. Most of the ideas from the natural gas supplier involve sealing walls, windows and doors so cold air won’t sneak in. Did you know as much as 7%-12% of a building’s heating and cooling loss occurs around windows and doors?
Other ideas involved furnace maintenance. Replace filters every three months. Install a programmable thermostat to reduce energy waste when you’re not in the house.
Blackhills suggests dropping the thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and opening window shades on the sunny side for a solar heating effect.
At bedtime we suggest dialing the thermostat to 62 degrees, piling on the blankets and snuggling closer to your mate. Blankets and spouses keep you warm for free.