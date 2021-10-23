Let’s not dismantle spying; we feel safer

A rose to ... trade-offs. The recent observances tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 were an opportunity to salute the heroism of first responders on that horrible date in U.S. history. It also was an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be an American, and take stock of the sacrifices we’ve made as a nation to fight terrorism.

Russ Feingold, a former U.S. senator, wrote this week that it was on Oct. 26, 2001, when Congress passed the U.S. Patriot Act. Feingold cast the only vote against the act, which opened the door to extensive government surveillance as a counterpunch to terrorists. The plan was to sniff out their secret plots and stop them before they could hijack more airlines, bomb more federal buildings, or repeat any of the atrocities committed on 9/11.

The Patriot Act was certainly well-intended. It allowed Uncle Sam to poke his nose where it may not belong. The act was legally questionable, but in 2001 Americans were genuinely afraid. We supported the war on terror, including the Patriot Act, even though it probably crossed the line of intrusiveness.

Reflecting on 9/11 and our nation’s reaction, Feingold remains an opponent of the Patriot Act. It’s been a law for 20 years, he said, and it’s time to begin rolling it back.