I’m a loud mom so protect your ears

I cheered for my daughter, Grace, last weekend. She plays soccer, and I’m the mom who yells things like, “good job,” “keep going” and “nice hustle.”

I yell it so my girl hears me. I yell encouragement for her teammates, too. And sometimes, if the other team did something well, I’ll yell for them also.

I never yell at referees. Or coaches. Or other parents.

There have been times I had to remind myself to keep my mouth shut.

Even so, my cheering sometimes causes parents to look.

You might know the look.

I was jumping up and down yelling “Go Grace go! Good job!” when I saw three women on the opposing team whispering.

And then each one took turns to look at me.

These things don’t bother me. They actually make me cheer louder.

Because here’s the thing. Our kids need to know we support them.

Some moms do that quietly (and that’s wonderful too) but I’m loud.

I yell encouraging words at soccer and basketball and dance competitions.