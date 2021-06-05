Give back to Kearney by serving on a board

Bruce Blankenship, who was mayor of Kearney in 2003-04, was involved in numerous organizations that shared a common goal: making the city a better place to live.

Among his many commitments, Blankenship was head of the Kearney Catholic Foundation, president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the City Council.

We lost Blankenship, 63, late in 2020 to COVID-19, but his love of our city continues because of his attitude and the example he set.

There were numerous reasons that Kearneyites called him “Mr. Kearney.” He always was quick to roll up his sleeves and pitch in. After a lifetime of giving back, Blankenship also knew his way around the community’s most influential people. He was happy to share that access whenever an organization needed some good advice or the backing of movers and shakers.

Blankenship made voluntarism look easy, and he never made a big deal about his own involvement. His reward was watching Kearney become a better community. It’s that spirit that drives many of Kearney’s volunteers, including those who hold seats on the city of Kearney’s many volunteers boards.