Give back to Kearney by serving on a board

Bruce Blankenship, who was mayor of Kearney in 2003-04, was involved in numerous organizations that shared a common goal: making the city a better place to live.
Among his many commitments, Blankenship was head of the Kearney Catholic Foundation, president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the City Council.
We lost Blankenship, 63, late in 2020 to COVID-19, but his love of our city continues because of his attitude and the example he set.
There were numerous reasons that Kearneyites called him “Mr. Kearney.” He always was quick to roll up his sleeves and pitch in. After a lifetime of giving back, Blankenship also knew his way around the community’s most influential people. He was happy to share that access whenever an organization needed some good advice or the backing of movers and shakers.
Blankenship made voluntarism look easy, and he never made a big deal about his own involvement. His reward was watching Kearney become a better community. It’s that spirit that drives many of Kearney’s volunteers, including those who hold seats on the city of Kearney’s many volunteers boards.
City Clerk Lauren Brandt sent out the word earlier this week there are vacancies to fill on nine boards. Each of the groups performs an important function in the governance of the city. The various boards provide guidance and advice for administrators and elected council members.
Currently, the city is inviting Kearneyites to volunteer for these boards:
— Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners
— Airport Advisory Board
— Community Redevelopment Authority
— Downtown Improvement Board
— Golf Advisory Board
— Kearney Housing Agency
— Civil Service Commission
— Planning Commission
— Senior Services Advisory Board
The terms and meeting schedules for each of these boards varies, as do the responsibilities. More information and forms to express interest are available at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St. or online at cityofkearney.org/expressionofinterest. If you have questions, call Brandt at 308-233-3216 or email her at lbrandt@kearneygov.org.
Each of the city’s volunteer boards offers Kearney residents an opportunity to better their community. As Blankenship put it, the “people who show up” are the ones who make a difference.
Here’s a suggestion for the city: How about instituting an annual “Mr. Kearney Award” in Blankenship’s honor. We’re certain the city’s boards have numerous outstanding volunteers deserving of recognition.