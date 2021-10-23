Enrollment period for Medicare now open

Each year, open enrollment for Medicare begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. This process occurs annually to safeguard continued competition on premiums and benefits among insurers, using the marketplace to drive down costs and improve consumer access. Open enrollment provides seniors with the opportunity to switch their current Medicare Part D prescription plan to take advantage of lower rates and plan options that better meet their needs resulting from competition and price negotiation by participating insurers. It also allows individuals to consider whether they want to choose a new Medicare Advantage insurance plan or participate in traditional Medicare Parts A and B.

With open enrollment underway, I want to ensure that Nebraskans know they have options. While it is highly recommended all Medicare beneficiaries review their plan options every year during open enrollment to evaluate if they should switch plans to better fit their needs, it is important to note this is not required. If you are satisfied with your current plan and it continues to be offered you do not need to change your coverage.