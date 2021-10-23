Enrollment period for Medicare now open

Each year, open enrollment for Medicare begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. This process occurs annually to safeguard continued competition on premiums and benefits among insurers, using the marketplace to drive down costs and improve consumer access. Open enrollment provides seniors with the opportunity to switch their current Medicare Part D prescription plan to take advantage of lower rates and plan options that better meet their needs resulting from competition and price negotiation by participating insurers. It also allows individuals to consider whether they want to choose a new Medicare Advantage insurance plan or participate in traditional Medicare Parts A and B.
With open enrollment underway, I want to ensure that Nebraskans know they have options. While it is highly recommended all Medicare beneficiaries review their plan options every year during open enrollment to evaluate if they should switch plans to better fit their needs, it is important to note this is not required. If you are satisfied with your current plan and it continues to be offered you do not need to change your coverage.
Medicare has proven to be a critical program for millions of Americans, particularly in communities with predominantly rural and senior populations, like Nebraska’s 3rd District. It is crucial seniors have coverage they can depend on and both Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage have demonstrated how competition between insurers can actually result in a better program. They provide seniors more choices while lowering costs through competition to improve long term sustainability. While seniors in some rural areas have had to rely on traditional Medicare because challenges with the Medicare Advantage formula have kept plans out of some counties, I am committed to finding a long-term solution. We must ensure Nebraskans across the state have access to the expanded coverage options provided by Medicare Advantage.
To learn more about plan options available to you during open enrollment, you can visit Medicare.gov where you can view your current enrollment, sort through possible options, and select a plan that best suits you. If you would rather speak to an expert directly, you can call 800-633-4227. In addition, the Nebraska Department of Insurance’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) provides free, accurate, and objective information.