Drinking hazard of pandemic

Alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic. In itself, that trend might not be a problem, but the days and hours people are isolated, combined with increased drinking, puts some of us on the path to serious issues.
This alcohol-related trend, according to a survey by American Addiction Centers, highlights one of the more serious substance abuse problems we can blame on coronavirus. As individuals enter romantic relationships, spending so many hours and days together creates what some observers label as a supercharged relationship.
Lacking space and time apart, couples discover each other at a far more rapid pace than they would under normal circumstances. Too much togetherness can stress a budding relationship. As they say, familiarity breeds contempt.
Familiarity also might contribute to drinking problems, such as consuming alcohol in the morning or getting drunk alone. Both are signs of an unhealthy dependence.
According to the American Addiction Centers survey, 10% of broken relationships ended because of alcohol abuse. Drinkers get temporary relief, but if alcohol is their solution to relationship problems, it’s a dead end.
Romantic partners face tough decisions if one or both continue abusing alcohol. Confronting a partner with a problem may be the only way to help them. Alcohol addiction frequently is larger than the ability of even the most loving couple to conquer.
If your partner has a drinking problem, get them help.
Slow down COVID
In case you’re wondering what you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19, here are 10 suggestions from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
1) Stay 6 feet away from others.
2) Stay at home and grocery shop only once per week alone.
3) Wear a cloth face covering in public.
4) Work from home.
5) Use conference calls or virtual meetings instead of in person.
6) Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough, shortness of breath or fever.
7) Wash hands often with soap and water.
8) Wash hands right before you eat.
9) Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then toss the tissue.
10) Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
Some of these ideas may sound familiar. If that’s so, pat yourself on the back. You’ve been paying attention to health and safety leaders when they tell Nebraskans how to do their part.
During the pandemic, it is critical that we Nebraskans take responsibility for our health and that of others.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!