Drinking hazard of pandemic

Alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic. In itself, that trend might not be a problem, but the days and hours people are isolated, combined with increased drinking, puts some of us on the path to serious issues.

This alcohol-related trend, according to a survey by American Addiction Centers, highlights one of the more serious substance abuse problems we can blame on coronavirus. As individuals enter romantic relationships, spending so many hours and days together creates what some observers label as a supercharged relationship.

Lacking space and time apart, couples discover each other at a far more rapid pace than they would under normal circumstances. Too much togetherness can stress a budding relationship. As they say, familiarity breeds contempt.

Familiarity also might contribute to drinking problems, such as consuming alcohol in the morning or getting drunk alone. Both are signs of an unhealthy dependence.

According to the American Addiction Centers survey, 10% of broken relationships ended because of alcohol abuse. Drinkers get temporary relief, but if alcohol is their solution to relationship problems, it’s a dead end.