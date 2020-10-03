Costly loans one issue for Nov. 3

The organization that placed a measure on Nebraska’s Nov. 3 ballot to limit the interest rate payday lenders can charge said this week in a press release that people who use the lenders are averaging 400% interest on their loans, and that it drains roughly $28 million annually from the pockets of Nebraskans who can least afford it.

That’s the overall picture, but to frame the issue in a more personal perspective, if you’re short of money and were to borrow $500 to get you through to payday, that two-week loan would amount to $76 in interest charges.

That amount might not seem like a lot, but it’s the equivalent of one week’s worth of groceries, two tanks of gasoline or possibly a medical prescription. Those items are necessities. We all need food, fuel and medicine. Those needs won’t disappear, but the ability to pay for them will diminish if you’re set back an extra $76 between paychecks.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot when you’re borrowing it, but it really adds up, and you never get ahead,” said a Kearney banker about the impossible hole borrowers can dig for themselves by taking out payday loans.

They might repay the original $500 loan, but then find it’s necessary to take out another two-week loan and hope that it’s the last time they need to borrow.