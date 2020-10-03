Costly loans one issue for Nov. 3

The organization that placed a measure on Nebraska’s Nov. 3 ballot to limit the interest rate payday lenders can charge said this week in a press release that people who use the lenders are averaging 400% interest on their loans, and that it drains roughly $28 million annually from the pockets of Nebraskans who can least afford it.
That’s the overall picture, but to frame the issue in a more personal perspective, if you’re short of money and were to borrow $500 to get you through to payday, that two-week loan would amount to $76 in interest charges.
That amount might not seem like a lot, but it’s the equivalent of one week’s worth of groceries, two tanks of gasoline or possibly a medical prescription. Those items are necessities. We all need food, fuel and medicine. Those needs won’t disappear, but the ability to pay for them will diminish if you’re set back an extra $76 between paychecks.
“It doesn’t seem like a lot when you’re borrowing it, but it really adds up, and you never get ahead,” said a Kearney banker about the impossible hole borrowers can dig for themselves by taking out payday loans.
They might repay the original $500 loan, but then find it’s necessary to take out another two-week loan and hope that it’s the last time they need to borrow.
Nebraskans for Responsible Lending collected enough signatures to place Measure 428 on the Nov. 3 ballot. The measure would limit the interest rate on payday loans to 36% to reduce the number of Nebraskans who accrue unmanageable debt.
Congress, three federal agencies, and 17 states have adopted rates of 36% or less as the benchmark for affordable small loans, according to Nebraskans for Responsible Lending. That’s one of the facts Nebraska voters should consider when marking their ballots this year. For additional information on the payday lending measure — or the other three measures and two constitutional amendments up for a vote on Nov. 3 — we suggest visiting the website of Nebraska’s top election official, the Nebraska Secretary of State, at sos.nebraska.gov.
Voters will need to educate themselves. Ballots cast on Nov. 3 will help determine who will be our president, and, closer to home, who will represent us on local boards and governmental bodies.
Biden sign followup
Earlier this week letter writer Jeanine Kellifer, a backer of presidential candidate Joe Biden, complained that her Biden yard sign had been removed and damaged a couple of times. She called after her letter was published and happily reported that schoolboys stopped while passing her home to read the election signs. The Biden sign again was on the ground, but one of the boys picked it up and put it with the rest of the signs.
It was a respectful gesture, Kelliher said. We agree, and we encourage everyone to be respectful — not just toward signs, but toward fellow voters.
