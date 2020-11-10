WWII ends; 75 years have passed

This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. That’s an important moment in history this week as Americans salute and thank the men and women of the U.S. military for their service and sacrifice.

Only a few of the veterans who fought in WWII still are with us. Fortunately for all WWII veterans, the nation has rightfully acknowledged their role in freeing the world from the grip of the Axis powers: Germany, Japan and Italy. WWII involved every continent and every ocean, and it brought tremendous suffering and sorrow to its victims around the globe.

The scale of the conflict is well represented in the WWII memorial that was completed on the mall in Washington, D.C. in 2004. The memorial honors the 16 million men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces and the more than 400,000 who died. The spirit, sacrifice and commitment of the Americans who supported the war effort at home also is recognized in the memorial. It’s a reminder of the total commitment required to win the war.