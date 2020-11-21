Why we all should wear masks

Some residents of the Kearney area have become faithful mask wearers. Since February they have adopted the mask habit as a way to protect others. They understand that masks help prevent the people wearing them from passing along the coronavirus. The primary reason to wear a mask is not to protect yourself, but to protect others around you in case you are infected and could contaminate others, including your family, friends and coworkers.

Earlier this week when the Kearney City Council courageously approved a temporary mask ordinance, we almost could hear a collective sigh of appreciation from nurses and the scores of local health care professionals fighting for the survival of COVID-19 patients. The ability to care for the sick is compromised at the moment because infections have skyrocketed and our hospitals are crammed with COVID-19 patients.