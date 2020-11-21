Why we all should wear masks

Some residents of the Kearney area have become faithful mask wearers. Since February they have adopted the mask habit as a way to protect others. They understand that masks help prevent the people wearing them from passing along the coronavirus. The primary reason to wear a mask is not to protect yourself, but to protect others around you in case you are infected and could contaminate others, including your family, friends and coworkers.
Earlier this week when the Kearney City Council courageously approved a temporary mask ordinance, we almost could hear a collective sigh of appreciation from nurses and the scores of local health care professionals fighting for the survival of COVID-19 patients. The ability to care for the sick is compromised at the moment because infections have skyrocketed and our hospitals are crammed with COVID-19 patients.
With the mask ordinance in effect, beginning Monday, the people of Kearney and those visiting our community will be required to wear masks while in public places and when it isn’t possible to be socially distanced. The law primarily is aimed at blunting the rise in COVID cases before our health care system collapses under the weight of uncontrolled illness. Our nurses and health professionals need our help. They are exhausted and emotionally drained. For us to do nothing is not an option. It is wrong to allow coronavirus deaths to continue increasing, especially if we have tools to fight the virus.
The mask ordinance is a reasonable and well-intentioned policy that’s designed to protect the vulnerable among us from being infected. We encourage all people in the area to respect the spirit in which the ordinance was drafted and generously adhere to the rules.
Simply put, if you’re in a public place in Kearney, wear a mask, especially if you’re unable to keep your distance from others. The ordinance will be posted at Kearney businesses and can be found on the city of Kearney’s website for those desiring additional details. We encourage everyone to be respectful and supportive during this challenging time.
Please trust the men and women — our doctors, nurses and specialists — who are on the front lines fighting to save lives. They know that wearing masks is a necessary and effective strategy in the fight against COVID-19.
Please join the fight and remember the four Ws:
- Wear a mask.
- Watch your distance.
- Wipe surfaces with disinfectant.
- Wash your hands.
These are simple things and they don’t ask a lot of people, except that they put others’ needs for health and safety ahead of your own interests. If we’re a strong nation, we occasionally must sacrifice individually for the greater good.
