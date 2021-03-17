When do you quit? That's key question

A raspberry to ... Nebraska men, who are more likely than women to be unaware they have a drinking problem. That fact is courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control, which found 1 in 3 drinkers in Nebraska — 33% — are unaware that they are binge drinkers, and most of them are men.

There’s a technical definition for binge drinking, but what it really boils down to is purposely drinking to get drunk. People do it alone after a long day at the office when one glass of wine leads to an empty bottle and on special occasions, such as St. Patrick’s Day. On Wednesday, many of the people celebrating the Irish holiday won’t feel they’ve done the date justice if they aren’t a bit tipsy when they turn in.

The problems with binge drinking run the spectrum. Binge drinkers might drive drunk or make other poor decisions they’ll regret later when they sober up. One of the worst decisions a binge drinker makes is to drink alone. That habit may seem insignificant or inconsequential, according to the CDC, but few actually realize that they are binge drinking and crossing the threshold of addictive behavior that could lead to a variety of chronic diseases of the heart and liver.

Here’s a statistic to keep in mind on St. Patrick’s Day when one green beer turns into, “I can’t remember how many I’ve had.”