When do you quit? That's key question

A raspberry to ... Nebraska men, who are more likely than women to be unaware they have a drinking problem. That fact is courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control, which found 1 in 3 drinkers in Nebraska — 33% — are unaware that they are binge drinkers, and most of them are men.
There’s a technical definition for binge drinking, but what it really boils down to is purposely drinking to get drunk. People do it alone after a long day at the office when one glass of wine leads to an empty bottle and on special occasions, such as St. Patrick’s Day. On Wednesday, many of the people celebrating the Irish holiday won’t feel they’ve done the date justice if they aren’t a bit tipsy when they turn in.
The problems with binge drinking run the spectrum. Binge drinkers might drive drunk or make other poor decisions they’ll regret later when they sober up. One of the worst decisions a binge drinker makes is to drink alone. That habit may seem insignificant or inconsequential, according to the CDC, but few actually realize that they are binge drinking and crossing the threshold of addictive behavior that could lead to a variety of chronic diseases of the heart and liver.
Here’s a statistic to keep in mind on St. Patrick’s Day when one green beer turns into, “I can’t remember how many I’ve had.”
According to the CDC survey, 42% of respondents admitted they actively avoid friends who binge drink.
In other words, you might think you’re a cute drunk, but others disagree.
A rose to ... Firehouse Subs and the Kearney Police Department. The community received word this week that the Firehouse Subs Foundation awarded KPD a grant to purchase 10 devices that could save the life of someone suffering cardiac arrest. The 10 automated external defibrillators and accessories are small and portable, so they can accompany officers in the field. KPD already possessed several portable defibrillators, so adding 10 more to the department increases the likelihood that when a cardiac arrest occurs, an officer dispatched to assist will possess the equipment needed to save a life.
Firehouse Subs, which operates a restaurant at 1010 Third Ave., awarded 102 grants overall totaling more than $2.1 million this week through its public safety foundation. That’s the kind of corporate generosity that can make a difference by enhancing public safety and supporting the men and women on the front lines.
Next time you visit Firehouse Subs tell the staff you appreciate that their company is making a meaningful contribution to our public safety. And, if there’s a police officer in the diner offer to buy them lunch in appreciation for the training they’ll complete so they can operate the defibrillator when they’re called to save a life.