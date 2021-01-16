What path do you pick for nation?

How did we get to the point in our country that we have to set up a military presence in our nation’s Capitol in a prelude to the inauguration?

America is not a third-world country where armed thugs can take over control of the power by overwhelming those in charge. Our country is founded on democratic principles that provide a government by the people and for the people, but not like this.

There are 21,000 National Guard personnel many sleeping at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to maintain control at the building to avoid another mess like the one that occurred on Jan. 6. We have congressional representatives buying body armor fearing for their lives because of their political viewpoints.

When did politics become a mortal encounter in America? We have heard about politicians being detained, kidnapped or killed in other parts of the world. Not here — until now.

Because we have lost the ability to respect others’ opinions — apparently, we no longer can agree to disagree — we must have an armed security presence throughout Washington, D.C., and in all 50 cities that host state capitols.