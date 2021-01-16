What path do you pick for nation?

How did we get to the point in our country that we have to set up a military presence in our nation’s Capitol in a prelude to the inauguration?
America is not a third-world country where armed thugs can take over control of the power by overwhelming those in charge. Our country is founded on democratic principles that provide a government by the people and for the people, but not like this.
There are 21,000 National Guard personnel many sleeping at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to maintain control at the building to avoid another mess like the one that occurred on Jan. 6. We have congressional representatives buying body armor fearing for their lives because of their political viewpoints.
When did politics become a mortal encounter in America? We have heard about politicians being detained, kidnapped or killed in other parts of the world. Not here — until now.
Because we have lost the ability to respect others’ opinions — apparently, we no longer can agree to disagree — we must have an armed security presence throughout Washington, D.C., and in all 50 cities that host state capitols.
Respecting each other and opinions that differ from our own means we must stop propagating the half-truths and lies that make us happy because they are what we individually prefer to believe. When did we start accepting anything but the truth in America? Social media allows each of us to have a voice, which is a constitutional right, but we each must know whether we are promoting the truth or spreading a lie that can adversely affect others.
We all would do better by keeping this Booker T. Washington quote at the ready: “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
As our country prepares to seat our next president on Wednesday, we each have a decision to make moving forward.
We can choose to live like Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who pushed a mob member and led the mob away from entrances to the Senate chamber to waiting officers, or we can choose to follow the lead of those involved with the insurgency intending harm to others that same day.
Goodman, in his humble way, even has deflected all public attention by not saying anything publicly — not even on social media. His humility is hard to believe in today’s world.
Goodman embodies the American way — taking care of others without regard for his personal safety and without wanting any recognition or attention. That’s refreshing.
It’s beyond time for our country to move on.
Just as officer Goodman led others on Jan. 6, we each can lead our family and friends to a better tomorrow for America by the way we treat one another.
It’s your choice which path you follow.