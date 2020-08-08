The award for the nation’s most pessimistic epidemiologist goes to Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, who believes mankind might never defeat the coronavirus. Osterholm directs UM’s Center for Infectious Disease and spoke last week in a Zoom meeting to 150 policymakers, local and state officials and reporters. According to accounts of his presentation, Osterholm expressed a mostly negative outlook on the war against the virus, the long-term efficacy of vaccines and, in the current environment, the near-impossibility of contact tracing.
Osterholm sounded almost proud as he told his Zoom audience about accurately predicting the coronavirus would blossom into a global pandemic.
“The coronavirus is very different than any virus we have ever seen,” he said. “It was never a question of it being a pandemic … our group actually put out a statement on Jan. 20 declaring this would be a pandemic and it would actually unfold as it did in February and March.”
Because Osterholm is in Minnesota, we would expect a bit of pessimism. Coping with the mental and emotional exhaustion of the state’s long, bitterly cold winters teaches a person to expect the worst so you can be joyfully surprised when sunshine eventually pierces the clouds.
However, when Osterholm talks about the coronavirus, his pessimism is in overdrive.
“Think of this coronavirus as one hell of a forest fire looking for as much human wood as it can find to burn, and it’s going to continue to do that. This is a leaky bucket virus that’s just going to keep on coming back and coming back and coming back,” said Dr. Gloom. He expects vaccines will be developed, but, “if we get 18 to 24 months out of it I think we will have a major success.”
Look for an uptick in cases this fall, he adds. “With the opening of high schools, junior highs and colleges, all hell is going to break loose, and I think we can see these numbers go up substantially higher to a whole new level” because of the issue of indoor air.
Not everyone is as negative. Some experts are confident a variety of vaccines will be developed and gain the FDA’s approval — some as early as this year.
Osterholm quickly popped that balloon, saying the problem is not just the efficacy, but also the safety of the vaccine — something he says “might not come to question until 12 to 18 months after it’s been administered; we can’t say what it will be. I don’t believe for the life of me that these vaccines are going to have long-term durable immunity.”
Osterholm sounds most hopeful sizing up coronavirus’ ability to spread and what that means for all of us: long-term mask wearing, social distancing and taking personal responsibility to contain the virus.
“We’re going to be in this for the long haul,” he said. “Right now we estimate that about 8% to 10% of the U.S. population has been infected with this virus. This virus is not going to slow down in its transmission.”