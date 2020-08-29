Virus slump drags down Exxon

In a change that seems fitting for 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp. got booted from the Dow. This year, up is down, left is right, and an oil giant that only a few years ago was the largest publicly traded company in the country is no longer considered one of the 30 stocks that represent the direction of the American economy. Exxon probably won’t even be the largest revenue-generating company in North Texas this year. Talk about a boom-bust cycle.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average announced changes to the 30 companies that make up the index, designed to be a gauge of the larger U.S. economy. Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon are out, Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell are in. The changes were prompted by the Apple stock split, which reduced the weighting of tech in the Dow. The committee that selects Dow companies considers industry size and weight when it changes the Dow components.
The changes seem to reflect our pandemic situation, as Americans stop driving and turn to technology to connect to work and each other. What we don’t know is how much of the shake-up in American life could outlast the coronavirus. The changes to the Dow portend a longer-term impact on the economy.
Texas motor fuel consumption dropped dramatically this spring, according to data from the Texas comptroller. The amount of tax revenue the state collected on diesel and gasoline fell 12% in April compared with the prior year, and 30% in May. Fuel consumption recovered a bit over the summer, and was down only 2% year-on-year in July.
But the damage was done; West Texas Intermediate oil prices dipped below $10 a barrel this spring after spending most of 2019 in the $50 to $60 range. That cratered oil and gas company revenue and drove many companies to cancel plans to drill for more. Bankruptcies and layoffs ensued.
The experience reveals an underlying truth about oil and gas that few executives, politicians or activists talk about: Consumers hold the power to build or break the industry. We all stopped driving; we all set the dominoes in motion that toppled Exxon off the Dow. This was not about the government or OPEC or environmentalists; this was us.
Exxon and its peers make a product that fuels our economy, a product we value, a product for which there is no adequate substitute. So unless we consumers decide to stay home indefinitely, unless those tech companies whose stock is up offer us a better alternative for connecting to work, family and friends than simply fueling up our cars and driving, Exxon will weather this bust and roar back.
