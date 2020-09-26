US retail crumbles in pandemic

Syndicated columnist Donald Lambro recently observed the coronavirus collision course in which retailers find themselves. Lambro was writing about the hundreds of stores that are closing because the coronavirus has had a chilling effect on shoppers. Many are staying home and ordering goods online rather than risking exposure to the virus by venturing to department stores and shopping malls.
Among the famous names struggling to survive the pandemic are Macy’s, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kmart, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nordstrom, Lord and Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse, Joseph A. Banks, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney.
Here’s what Lambro wrote:
“ ... in the final analysis, the dozens of stores on the closure list were triggered in large part by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has plunged the economy into much of its troubles, with plummeting sales and increasing debt by retailers. And there is no quicker way to put oneself in the path of the virus than in crowded malls and shops where infected people — many of whom aren’t wearing masks — are sneezing, coughing and spreading the deadly disease.”
In many regions of the U.S., “the economy is tanking faster than one can say ‘Donald Trump,’” Lambro wrote.
We question Lambro’s fairness in laying blame for the retail closures at the president’s feet. Brick and mortar retailers have been struggling for years. The trend didn’t just surface in February, along with the pandemic, but the coronavirus certainly has amplified retailers’ problems. Analysts expect additional bankruptcy filings and store closures.
The unemployment that accompanies those closures will add to the worries and could tip the overall U.S. economy into a nosedive. We all pray that won’t happen, but Americans must resolve not to leave their virus protection to chance. There’s too much at stake to believe a vaccine will save our country. Or that the pandemic is a hoax. Or that there’s no health risk in large indoor gatherings where few people are wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Last week, a poll found that 70 percent of Americans believe our nation is going in the wrong direction. At least part of that sentiment must be rooted in our inability to get control over the spread of the coronavirus, which we know is transmitted in droplets when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Wearing a mask to intercept the droplets protects others. Scientists and medical experts agree on that fact, but too many Americans deny the evidence.
Isn’t 200,000 deaths enough? How about the loss of jobs and businesses? What will it take to convince everyone to do the responsible thing?
Remember the four W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and wipe down surfaces.
