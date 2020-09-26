US retail crumbles in pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Syndicated columnist Donald Lambro recently observed the coronavirus collision course in which retailers find themselves. Lambro was writing about the hundreds of stores that are closing because the coronavirus has had a chilling effect on shoppers. Many are staying home and ordering goods online rather than risking exposure to the virus by venturing to department stores and shopping malls.

Among the famous names struggling to survive the pandemic are Macy’s, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kmart, Dunkin’ Donuts, Nordstrom, Lord and Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse, Joseph A. Banks, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney.

Here’s what Lambro wrote:

“ ... in the final analysis, the dozens of stores on the closure list were triggered in large part by the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has plunged the economy into much of its troubles, with plummeting sales and increasing debt by retailers. And there is no quicker way to put oneself in the path of the virus than in crowded malls and shops where infected people — many of whom aren’t wearing masks — are sneezing, coughing and spreading the deadly disease.”

In many regions of the U.S., “the economy is tanking faster than one can say ‘Donald Trump,’” Lambro wrote.