Property tax relief, business tax incentives, veterans tax relief and a major expansion of the University of Nebraska Medical Center are worth serious consideration by state lawmakers who are balking at the main legislation on that list — LB1106 — the property tax relief bill that would boost state funding of public schools.
The property tax relief bill — spearheaded by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, has a core of loyal supporters, but it needs at least 33 senators to back it in case there is an attempt to block LB1106 with a filibuster.
Last week Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the Legislature after lawmakers failed to advance the property tax relief bill. School leaders are balking at Linehan’s proposal because they are not convinced the state will have the revenue to fund the increase in state school support. While those concerns make the fate of LB1106 uncertain, lawmakers need to remind themselves that property tax relief is strongly supported by Nebraskans across the state, including in rural areas where farmers carry an excessive burden for public school funding.
In his attempt to break the logjam about property tax relief, the governor has recommended that senators package LB1106 with the business tax incentive bill. Ricketts believes packaging the two proposals could solidify enough support to make the two bills filibuster-proof. Passage of business incentives is important because the Nebraska Advantage Act expires in December.
Nebraska business leaders don’t want the current incentives to end without updated business recruitment tools on the books.
Here are the governor’s priorities for property tax relief:
- LB1106 to increase state K-12 funding while indirectly lowering property taxes.
- LB720, the ImagiNE Act, would offer tax breaks to businesses if they invest in the state’s economy and create jobs and also incentivize businesses to remain and grow in the state.
- LB153 would exempt 50% of military retired pay from Nebraska income tax.
- LB1084, the NExT Project, is a UNMC and Nebraska Medicine expansion project expected to generate $1.9 billion and more than 40,000 permanent and temporary jobs.
Passage of those bills is essential to keep Nebraska competitive. We currently rank near the bottom for state support of public schools. We’re also among the few states with income taxes on military veterans. Without legislative action we might become a state without business incentives. The final bullet on the governor’s list — major expansion at UNMC — represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our state we must not miss.
We encourage lawmakers to follow the governor’s advice. They need to view the four proposals as updates to our tax and business incentives packages.