U.S. could afford to trim back Biden’s plan

We’ve heard a lot about how much President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal would cost. At $2.3 trillion, it’s a hefty proposal, so hefty, in fact, that we don’t blame lawmakers looking for ways to trim down the package. The American Jobs Act costs a lot because it would do a lot.

The plan includes modernizing 20,000 miles of roads, fixing or replacing 10,000 bridges, 100% national broadband coverage, replacing lead drinking water lines and overhauling the U.S. economy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

We Nebraskans would benefit from items on Biden’s to-do list, but we need to decide if the benefits are worth the investment.

This year there’s been serious talk about four-lane highways in Fremont, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Proponents of better roads know what a difference they can make in the local economy. Here in Kearney, the addition of the Kearney East Expressway already is creating building action in east Kearney. A new sewer main in the area will accommodate the new businesses that are locating along the expressway.