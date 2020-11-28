Truth decay undermines public faith

Control the pandemic, create economic stability, support racial equality and address climate change — these are the four pillars of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. He clearly has stressed these goals, but to achieve them he must overcome an even more pressing challenge.
Our nation is suffering from a serious case of truth decay. Americans no longer have much trust in their government, so the Biden administration must rebuild it. He’ll not be able to unify Americans behind the four common goals unless trust in government and public institutions somehow is restored.
According to two Americans who are working to return respect and truth to the national discourse — Michael Rich and Jennifer Kavanagh — our nation’s truth decay began about two decades ago. During recent years the problem has grown so severe that we don’t know what to believe. Blame that situation on the media, blame it on dishonest officials, or blame it on the public, say Rich and Kavanagh. They believe Americans need to become more involved and educated about civic matters.
Rich is president and CEO of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Rand Corp. Kavanagh is a senior political scientist at Rand and leads its Countering Truth Decay initiative.
“Public trust is deeply intertwined with the reliance on facts and analysis as the basis for political discourse,” said Rich and Kavanagh. They point to evidence of truth decay in Americans’ misunderstanding or ignorance about science. Truth decay also is present in our distrust of government information, such as crime and economic statistics, and of Americans’ inclination to embrace and spread conspiracy theories.
Just as our nation’s economy depends upon good roads and bridges, its government relies on trust and a respectful, well-educated public. How do Americans become the good citizens our nation so desperately needs? Rich and Kavanagh believe it starts with open and honest government. Officials must be transparent and admit mistakes. As for Biden’s top appointees, they must possess expertise. They must be inclusive by reflecting the nation’s diversity.
The fourth leg of the stool is the American citizen. We must become smarter and more involved. Adults need to be more discerning media consumers and become active citizens.
Younger Americans must be equipped with a greater knowledge and appreciation of civics. They need tools to encourage their involvement at the local and broader levels.
We won’t end truth decay overnight, but we must repair the cracks in our crumbling civic infrastructure. Our participatory democracy depends on it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!