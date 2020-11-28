Truth decay undermines public faith

Control the pandemic, create economic stability, support racial equality and address climate change — these are the four pillars of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. He clearly has stressed these goals, but to achieve them he must overcome an even more pressing challenge.

Our nation is suffering from a serious case of truth decay. Americans no longer have much trust in their government, so the Biden administration must rebuild it. He’ll not be able to unify Americans behind the four common goals unless trust in government and public institutions somehow is restored.

According to two Americans who are working to return respect and truth to the national discourse — Michael Rich and Jennifer Kavanagh — our nation’s truth decay began about two decades ago. During recent years the problem has grown so severe that we don’t know what to believe. Blame that situation on the media, blame it on dishonest officials, or blame it on the public, say Rich and Kavanagh. They believe Americans need to become more involved and educated about civic matters.

Rich is president and CEO of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Rand Corp. Kavanagh is a senior political scientist at Rand and leads its Countering Truth Decay initiative.