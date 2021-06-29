Transition to UNK key to region

Today is the eve of the 30th anniversary of the transition of Kearney State College to become part of the University of Nebraska system. That change is as significant as any of the great events that contributed to our city’s growth as a regional center for education, health care, manufacturing, commerce and culture.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney is more than one of our community’s leading employers. It is a magnet that attracts others to our community: Administrators, professors, staff and, of course, more than 6,000 students who arrive from just down the road and from around the globe.
UNK is an economic engine. Many of its students fill important roles at our local businesses, and some remain after graduation to launch their own businesses.
Visitors here say there’s something different about Kearney. We think the energy they sense is generated by the education and exploration that’s a daily occurrence at UNK.
The birth of the institution traces to 1903, when it took 111 votes before Kearney was named the city where the new Nebraska State Normal School would be located. The Nebraska Legislature appropriated $50,000 for the new college, whose mission was to train teachers for central and western Nebraska. Two years later, in 1905, the Normal School conducted its first classes. The name changed in 1921 to Kearney State Teachers College. As more departments and degrees were added, the word “Teachers” was dropped in 1963, and the name changed to Kearney State College.
Finally — 30 years ago, on July 1, 1991 — the name changed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
If you ever have wondered why UNK’s administration building is named Warner Hall, turn back the history book to 1989, when state Sen. Jerome Warner introduced legislation to turn then-KSC into a part of the University of Nebraska system. LB247’s co-sponsors were Sens. Lorraine Langford of Kearney and Doug Kristensen of Minden, who now is UNK’s chancellor.
It was another Warner — state Rep. Charles Warner of Lincoln — who introduced the bill in 1903 to create the new normal school in Kearney.
One thing that hasn’t changed since the first classes at the new Nebraska Normal School is UNK’s mission to prepare educators for the central and western ends of Nebraska. That regional mission has expanded during the years to business, technology, health care and other fields of knowledge to support progress as our state grows and evolves.
To that end, the transition to university status has provided UNK with much needed resources in the form of new classrooms, residence halls and the operational and donor support necessary to keep education accessible to all.
The face of the Kearney campus has significantly changed in 30 years, and, as the campus doubles in size with University Village and other developments, we’re certain UNK will remain a key asset for our city and Greater Nebraska.