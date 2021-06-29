Transition to UNK key to region

Today is the eve of the 30th anniversary of the transition of Kearney State College to become part of the University of Nebraska system. That change is as significant as any of the great events that contributed to our city’s growth as a regional center for education, health care, manufacturing, commerce and culture.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is more than one of our community’s leading employers. It is a magnet that attracts others to our community: Administrators, professors, staff and, of course, more than 6,000 students who arrive from just down the road and from around the globe.

UNK is an economic engine. Many of its students fill important roles at our local businesses, and some remain after graduation to launch their own businesses.

Visitors here say there’s something different about Kearney. We think the energy they sense is generated by the education and exploration that’s a daily occurrence at UNK.