Transfer of power a messy affair

Newscasters and opinion writers seem obsessed with the notion that smooth, amicable transitions of leadership are a hallmark of U.S. democracy. That’s a comforting thought, but such notions are not based in reality. Although the current presidential transition is unfolding in fits and starts, as President Trump challenges results of the 2020 election, history tells us that transitions are a mixed bag.

Some are smooth, others are not smooth at all.

When President George W. Bush left the White House in 2009 and Barack Obama moved in, historians tell us that Bush did all he could to accommodate the president-elect and his team. The Bush family also extended a friendly hand. The Bush daughters, Jenna and Barbara, provided a personal White House tour for Malia and Sasha, the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Our nation was in its infancy when our second president, John Adams, turned control over to Thomas Jefferson, our third president.

Americans who complain that our current president refuses to concede the election need to look into the 1801 transition from Adams to Jefferson. Historians tell us that Adams and his wife, Abigail, sneaked out of the White House in the dead of night so he wouldn’t have to personally turn over the leadership to Jefferson. Adams didn’t like Jefferson and was jealous of him.