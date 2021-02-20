Time to ditch Chiefs’ Native American imagery

Millions of football fans watched the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some viewers were perplexed and frustrated, by Kansas City’s use of Native American imagery, including the troubling tomahawk chop and the crude chant.

These gestures, and others like them, are clearly and appropriately endangered. Other teams have done the right thing. The Washington Football Team dropped its offensive nickname. The Cleveland Indians, a major league baseball team, announced plans for a new name.

Less than two weeks ago, the Shawnee Mission School District decided inappropriate mascot names will be prohibited. Students at Shawnee Mission North and a handful of other schools soon will cheer for their teams in a different way.

The Chiefs made minor changes this season, and continued their dialogue with Native American groups and other interested parties about the use of imagery. But the Chiefs did not even take the important interim step of banning the offensive chop, or reconsider the team’s name.

Kansas Citians are well aware of this controversy. Most have taken positions on the name, for it or against it. We’ve implored the team several times to consider how history will judge its continued use of the imagery, and asked leadership to think again. They haven’t taken that advice.