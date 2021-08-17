Term limits gets a push from Cruz proposal

What would Nebraska’s delegation look like if the Cruz proposal were to be adoted?

Both U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, are serving their second six-year terms. Under the Cruz plan Fischer would term out in 2024 and Sasse would be finished two years later, in 2026.

In the House of Representatives, where members serve two-year terms, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith — elected in 2004 and 2006, respectively — already would be termed out. Fortenberry has been re-elected an incredible eight times and Smith seven times.

Rep. Don Bacon, elected in 2016, would term out in 2022 if the Cruz were to win. The ease by which Nebraska’s congressional delegation wins re-election is remarkable, especially considering that public confidence in Congress remains near an all-time low — 12% according to a 2021 Gallup Poll.

Our legislative process rewards seniority with the top committee assignments, but the real perks are pay, prestige and power. It’s no wonder senators and representatives fight so hard to retain their seats. Sadly, they’ve forgotten who Congress was created for. Americans want their Congress back, complete with new blood and fresh ideas to push out the partisanship and usher in fresh faces at Washington, D.C.