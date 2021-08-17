Term limits gets a push from Cruz proposal

It’s been a quarter century since Congress last debated term limits. In the mid-1990s voters supported the idea. It seemed to be gaining momentum among federal legislators, but the U.S. Supreme Court said it would require a constitutional amendment to limit the number of years federal officeholders could serve.
The debate abruptly ended, but the idea of arbitrarily limiting how long representatives and senators can serve always has appealed to some Americans who are dissatisfied with the partisan dysfunction stagnating the legislative process. It’s not surprising that term limits soon might get another serious look.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a constitutional proposal to limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
Debates about term limits can be controversial, but this may be a good time to discuss changing the system.
Some observers argue that congressional dysfunction and stagnation are the fault of a system that rewards partisanship over progress. The only winners are the lawmakers who avoid ruffling the feathers of their political party. Today’s incumbents stand a 90% chance of being re-elected to second terms. Re-election to third and fourth terms virtually is ensured, and representatives and senators are on their way to lifetime careers.
What would Nebraska’s delegation look like if the Cruz proposal were to be adoted?
Both U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, are serving their second six-year terms. Under the Cruz plan Fischer would term out in 2024 and Sasse would be finished two years later, in 2026.
In the House of Representatives, where members serve two-year terms, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith — elected in 2004 and 2006, respectively — already would be termed out. Fortenberry has been re-elected an incredible eight times and Smith seven times.
Rep. Don Bacon, elected in 2016, would term out in 2022 if the Cruz were to win. The ease by which Nebraska’s congressional delegation wins re-election is remarkable, especially considering that public confidence in Congress remains near an all-time low — 12% according to a 2021 Gallup Poll.
Our legislative process rewards seniority with the top committee assignments, but the real perks are pay, prestige and power. It’s no wonder senators and representatives fight so hard to retain their seats. Sadly, they’ve forgotten who Congress was created for. Americans want their Congress back, complete with new blood and fresh ideas to push out the partisanship and usher in fresh faces at Washington, D.C.
Support for term limits is strong, with more than 60% of Republicans and Democrats supporting limits at the federal level.