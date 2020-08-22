Tell your student not to drink

Nationally, about 80 percent of high school teenagers have at least experimented with alcohol, and about half of all teenagers are regular users. Smart parents look at those statistics and realize that, even though they’ve probably raised a good teenager, the odds are high that other teens will be goading them into trying booze.
Peer pressure gets even stiffer after high school, so when parents send their young adults off to college, the likelihood that alcohol will find them increases greatly. We’ve not seen statistics about the percentage of college students who use alcohol, but it’s a large number. Among those who drink, there are a good many who allow alcohol to get the better of them.
Sadly, booze has torpedoed many college careers, wiping out years of preparation for the academic challenges and opportunities. Unfortunately, a good many college students find themselves drinking and partying too much. They ought to be hitting the books instead of hitting the bottle.
This week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services posted suggestions how to talk with teens who are heading off to college. They need to know about the dangers of drinking, but they won’t learn it from popular culture, which romanticizes alcohol as a key ingredient for popularity, social status and sex appeal.
We urge parents to have a conversation with their sons and daughters. They’re setting off on their own, so there won’t be many more opportunities to help them make good decisions about alcohol.
Believe it our not, young people say in surveys that they welcome good advice from mom and dad, even if it’s about alcohol.
Here are some of the topics that ought to be covered:
n If they’re minors, tell then that abusing alcohol is bad for their health and possessing it is against the law.
n Give them good ideas and strategies so they know how to say “no” if the pressure to drink is getting too great. If they give into pressure to get blasted, then they’re likely to make bad decisions about other matters, such as sex.
n Warn them to never leave a drink unattended, and never accept a drink from someone they don’t know.
n Emphasize that drinking probably is the worst way to forget problems, cope with stress.
After parents break the ice, they should be ready if their son or daughter asks questions. If they ask if you drank during your college days, tell them the truth and don’t be shy about telling them how you may have experienced negative consequence because of your drinking.
Young people will appreciate your honesty. They can live with the fact that their parents aren’t perfect, but they want to hear the truth about your younger days.
