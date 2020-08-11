Our hearts swelled with Nebraska pride as we read the findings of the Rural Poll sent to 7,000 rural households across the state in April. The responses revealed that Nebraskans perceive a spirit of resilience and unity. People in this state are strong enough to tough it out — even a viral pandemic — and they’re confident that, if they were in need of assistance, they could count on their communities.
Take a few moments and let these findings sink in. More than 60% of Nebraskans who responded to the Rural Poll agreed or strongly agreed with the following statements:
People in my community help each other (82%);
I believe in the ability of my community to overcome an emergency situation (76%);
People in my community work together to improve the community (69%);
I can depend on people in my community to come to my assistance in a crisis (68%);
My community keeps people informed about issues that are relevant to them (65%);
There is trust among the residents of my community (63%).
Rural Nebraskans’ assessments were not completely rosy. They said there’s room for improvement.
Nebraskans were less likely to say their community treats everyone fairly, actively plans for disasters, trusts public officials or looks at its successes and failures to learn from the past.
According to Becky Vogt, survey research manager for the Rural Poll, community size played a role in some of these perceptions. Vogt said residents of larger communities were more likely to agree that their community learns from its successes and failures, keeps people informed about relevant issues, actively prepares for disasters and trusts leaders to respond to emergency situations.
Just more than half of those living in or near the smallest communities (populations under 500) agreed that they knew how to help solve major problems, compared to 37% of those living in or near communities with populations of 5,000 to 9,999.
These findings suggest that although larger communities appear to have more formal planning for emergencies, residents of smaller communities remain more confident of their ability to handle challenges.
Survey responses bring to mind images that will be clear in Nebraskans’ memories for many years. Who can forget the flooding and disasters Nebraskans experienced in 2019?
Just as those crises tested our communities, they revealed among Nebraskans a variety of traits we should take pride in and nurture.
If 2019 taught us anything, it’s that strengths occasionally need a good test. We learned that we’re stronger than historic floods.
Hopefully, 2020 shows Nebraskans we’re also stronger than a global pandemic.