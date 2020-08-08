A yearning for the open road and open air of western South Dakota is understandable, but it doesn’t take a medical degree to understand that allowing 250,000 or more motorcyclists to jam into the small city of Sturgis during an out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic is downright reckless.
And yet no one in a position of influence or authority stepped forward to make the responsible call — canceling the annual rally. In June, the Sturgis City Council voted to move forward with preparations for the event, which runs from Friday through Aug. 16. Nor did the state Health Department object, telling city officials it “would not provide a recommendation either for or against having the rally,” according to a city spokesman. Common sense was also absent in the private sector. The rally’s website still lists more than a dozen corporate sponsors that could have wielded clout on behalf of public health.
To sum things up, this was a failure of leadership on multiple levels. No one was willing to say “no” to an event that is an exuberant celebration of motorcycle culture but far from indispensable. It would have been painful to cancel, but organizers of other major events have done the right thing.
Yet this rally, expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the U.S. since COVID’s arrival, will go on even as cases and deaths increase nationally and White House medical adviser Dr. Deborah Birx has warned that the outbreak has entered a dangerous new phase. Many traveling to and from the event will pass through neighboring states.
The city of Sturgis has asked bars to limit occupancy to 50%, but it’s a request, not an order. Multiple outdoor events, such as concerts and the Lingerie Fighting Championships, are likely to attract large crowds at privately owned venues.
While organizers are promoting social distancing and the city will provide “sanitation stations,” the value of these efforts at infection control in this large a crowd is limited. “It’s like putting a log across the Mississippi and calling it a dam,” one critic said.
Star Tribune, Minneapolis