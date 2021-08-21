Students need advice to say ‘no’ to boozing

Parents may not realize it, but they can help their children make healthy, life-changing decisions about alcohol. It’s true. According to surveys of high school-age teens, they listen seriously when parents talk with them about alcohol use. They listen even more closely when the message is clear and repeated: Under-age drinking is forbidden.

Responding to risk assessment surveys, teens actually say they take their parents’ advice into account. When risky situations arise, they recall what mom and dad had to say about alcohol.

Think about that fact and what it means for a young adult to have parents who make it clear that they don’t allow alcohol use by teen children. When their teen is confronted with a potentially risky situation — peer pressure to drink is hard to combat — the words of mom and dad pop into mind. Most kids want to do what’s right, so their parents’ strong, clear message helps reinforce their ability to make smart choices.

The same holds true when your child starts college. In fact, there’s no better time than now to repeat when your child heard in high school: Don’t drink.

While packing for college, include good advice about alcohol.