Students need advice to say ‘no’ to boozing

Parents may not realize it, but they can help their children make healthy, life-changing decisions about alcohol. It’s true. According to surveys of high school-age teens, they listen seriously when parents talk with them about alcohol use. They listen even more closely when the message is clear and repeated: Under-age drinking is forbidden.
Responding to risk assessment surveys, teens actually say they take their parents’ advice into account. When risky situations arise, they recall what mom and dad had to say about alcohol.
Think about that fact and what it means for a young adult to have parents who make it clear that they don’t allow alcohol use by teen children. When their teen is confronted with a potentially risky situation — peer pressure to drink is hard to combat — the words of mom and dad pop into mind. Most kids want to do what’s right, so their parents’ strong, clear message helps reinforce their ability to make smart choices.
The same holds true when your child starts college. In fact, there’s no better time than now to repeat when your child heard in high school: Don’t drink.
While packing for college, include good advice about alcohol.
The first six weeks at college can be the most challenging for young people. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the early days of a college student’s first year are a vulnerable time. Social pressures are especially high, and the urge to fit in multiplies the difficulty to say “no” when new students are pushed to drink.
“Research shows that students who abstain from drinking often do so because their parents discussed alcohol use and its adverse consequences with them,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “Talk with your teens about what they would do if faced with a difficult decision about alcohol and drugs.”
DHHS offers parents this advice:
- Discuss ways to handle situations where alcohol use by other students might create a problem, such as interrupted study time or unwanted sexual advances.
- Discuss reasons not to drink. Explain the risks of alcohol, and appeal to your teen’s life goals.
- Tell your college student to never leave a drink unattended, and don’t accept a drink from someone you don’t know.
These are just a few suggestions. Parents need to be prepared when their child asks if they drank when they were underage. If you chose to drink, share an example of a negative consequence of your drinking. If you have a family history of alcoholism or drinking problems, be honest.
Finally, if, someday problems seem larger than your ability to cope, call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660.