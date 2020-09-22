Student debt drags economy

If you are one of the young adults who are able to graduate from college without accumulating a mountain of student debt, congratulations. If you’re among the growing number of graduates with college debt, we’re sorry. You’ve become a member of a growing club.
According to data from LendEDU’s fifth annual Student Loan Debt by School by State Report, thousands of college grads owe huge sums after they’ve completed their degrees. You can see the full report at lendedu.com/student-loan-debt-by-school-by-state-2020/.
A few key findings suggest that young grads will be saddled with sizable loan payments for a good many years. In some cases, the debt is so high that it will devour a disproportionate portion of take-home pay.
With so much of their income committed to repaying student loans, these unfortunate graduates won’t be making the usual kinds of purchases like cars, clothing, houses and appliances until they retire their loans. While they’re on the sidelines, the nation’s economy will strain with the absence of their spending power.
Take a moment to let the data sink in:
Nationwide, the average student loan debt per borrower for the Class of 2019 was $29,076. This is an increase of $511 from last year’s figure, $28,565.
On a state level for the Class of 2019, the average student loan debt per borrower ranged from a low of $16,633 in Utah to a high of $41,579 in Connecticut. The average debt in Nebraska is $24,266, which ranks in the bottom third.
On a school level for the Class of 2019, the average student loan debt per borrower ranged from a low of $2,825 at Bryn Athyn College of the New Church to a high of $65,401 at New York School of Interior Design.
Also, graduates of private institutions left with $31,556 in student debt on average (55.40% of grads were borrowers), whereas borrowers from public institutions left with $28,501 in student loan debt (54.60% of grads were borrowers).
The deeper we dig into the data, the more it becomes evident that there must be a new approach to higher education. Presidential candidate Joe Biden suggests forgiving student loans. Whether that plan could succeed seems unlikely because graduates need to accept responsibility for the expense.
Before they enroll, students need to be aware that every time they borrow for college they will be adding years to their repayment schedule. Perhaps U.S. News and World Report, which famously issues rankings of colleges and universities across the nation, ought to add a criteria to its rankings: student debt. Prospective students should know the financial consequences of the institutions they choose to attend.
