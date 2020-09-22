Student debt drags economy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are one of the young adults who are able to graduate from college without accumulating a mountain of student debt, congratulations. If you’re among the growing number of graduates with college debt, we’re sorry. You’ve become a member of a growing club.

According to data from LendEDU’s fifth annual Student Loan Debt by School by State Report, thousands of college grads owe huge sums after they’ve completed their degrees. You can see the full report at lendedu.com/student-loan-debt-by-school-by-state-2020/.

A few key findings suggest that young grads will be saddled with sizable loan payments for a good many years. In some cases, the debt is so high that it will devour a disproportionate portion of take-home pay.

With so much of their income committed to repaying student loans, these unfortunate graduates won’t be making the usual kinds of purchases like cars, clothing, houses and appliances until they retire their loans. While they’re on the sidelines, the nation’s economy will strain with the absence of their spending power.

Take a moment to let the data sink in:

Nationwide, the average student loan debt per borrower for the Class of 2019 was $29,076. This is an increase of $511 from last year’s figure, $28,565.