Staying mentally strong

Ambivalence about the situation.

A desire to use alcohol or drugs to cope.

Feelings of hopelessness, changes in appetite, or sleeping too little or too much.

People who experience these emotions can prevent them from dominating their lives. Get busy and help yourself, advises Johnson.

Manage your fears and anxieties by accessing reliable information. Social media frequently is used to spread rumors. It’s important to remember that fact because a bombardment of rumors and questionable information will negatively affect mental health.

Also, although election season is behind us, the national media will continue broadcasting news that may cause anxiety and distress. The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts.

Rely on and share trusted sources of information about the causes of outbreaks from reputable sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska DHHS’s dedicated coronavirus page.

Maintaining social networks can help maintain a sense of normalcy,

Be certain to stay connected.