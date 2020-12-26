Senator’s broadband work noted

A raspberry to ... cliches. It’s been a year of tired, overused sayings while health care professionals warn us not to let our guard down. There may be a light at the end of the tunnel, now that vaccines are being distributed, but let’s not ruin a good thing by throwing caution to the wind and give up on our masks. They’re a necessary evil.

Seriously, knowing that vaccines have arrived is a reason to feel thankful, but it’s not a reason to ease off on our coronavirus defenses.

Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever because hard work has its rewards. Remember that even the longest journeys begin with a single step, so keep up the good work and keep wearing your mask when you’re in public places or with people you may not know. They could be carrying the virus and not be aware of it.

Remember to follow the three Cs:

Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups when you can’t maintain six-feet distance from others.

Close Contacts: Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

The state has a line to help answer general questions and share info and resources. It’s 402-552-6645.