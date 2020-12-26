Senator’s broadband work noted

A rose to ... U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, who was honored for her efforts to keep Nebraskans in the most remote areas of the state connected via the internet. A member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Fischer was presented the Broadband Heroes Award by USTelecom for her efforts connecting communities through broadband. A former resident of Valentine, Fischer knows why rural Nebraskans must be connected.
“Ensuring families, communities and businesses have high-speed internet access has long been a top priority for me, both in the Nebraska Legislature and the U.S. Senate. I am grateful that USTelecom has named me a Broadband Hero, and I will continue working to deliver broadband infrastructure to keep all Americans connected,” Fischer said about the award.
Appropriately, Fischer received the award at USTelecom’s 2020 Broadband Investment Forum. The event brought together leading national policy makers, business leaders and technology innovators to assess solutions for achieving universal connectivity in America.
Fischer has long advocated for increased broadband deployment. Last year, she urged the Federal Communications Commission to prioritize rural broadband access and maximize the effectiveness of the FCC’s Universal Service Fund. Additionally, Fischer has supported bipartisan policies to improve broadband data mapping, expand FCC resources for telehealth-related internet connectivity and streamline broadband buildout requirements for faster network deployment.
A raspberry to ... cliches. It’s been a year of tired, overused sayings while health care professionals warn us not to let our guard down. There may be a light at the end of the tunnel, now that vaccines are being distributed, but let’s not ruin a good thing by throwing caution to the wind and give up on our masks. They’re a necessary evil.
Seriously, knowing that vaccines have arrived is a reason to feel thankful, but it’s not a reason to ease off on our coronavirus defenses.
Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever because hard work has its rewards. Remember that even the longest journeys begin with a single step, so keep up the good work and keep wearing your mask when you’re in public places or with people you may not know. They could be carrying the virus and not be aware of it.
Remember to follow the three Cs:
Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups when you can’t maintain six-feet distance from others.
Close Contacts: Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.
Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
The state has a line to help answer general questions and share info and resources. It’s 402-552-6645.