Seeing red after getting notice to pay $75

A friend from Kearney complained to us recently that she had been inducted into a club that didn’t interest her in the least, and that the dues — at $75 — were a bit more than she could comfortably afford. Did we mention that her induction occurred without her prior notification? In fact, she didn’t even know she had been inducted until a letter arrived in the mail. It included a photo of her driving through an intersection and, of course, the traffic signal was red and her license plate was clearly in focus.

Our friend didn’t dispute her guilt. She was caught dead to rights running a red light. But accepting she was guilty did nothing to numb what she described as a feeling of having her privacy violated along with her right to confront her accuser. A city’s traffic camera had served as judge and jury, and without the courtesy of human exchange, found her guilty of an offense and sentenced her to pay the fine.

Before you chuckle and take pleasure in another Kearneyite’s misfortune, think how you would feel if it had been you and your car in the photo. There are many motorists in our community with the habit of racing through intersections. As we approach crossings we see the green light switch to amber, and, rather than slowing to a stop because the light soon will turn red, we gun it and race dangerously through the intersection.