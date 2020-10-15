Seeing red after getting notice to pay $75

A friend from Kearney complained to us recently that she had been inducted into a club that didn’t interest her in the least, and that the dues — at $75 — were a bit more than she could comfortably afford. Did we mention that her induction occurred without her prior notification? In fact, she didn’t even know she had been inducted until a letter arrived in the mail. It included a photo of her driving through an intersection and, of course, the traffic signal was red and her license plate was clearly in focus.
Our friend didn’t dispute her guilt. She was caught dead to rights running a red light. But accepting she was guilty did nothing to numb what she described as a feeling of having her privacy violated along with her right to confront her accuser. A city’s traffic camera had served as judge and jury, and without the courtesy of human exchange, found her guilty of an offense and sentenced her to pay the fine.
Before you chuckle and take pleasure in another Kearneyite’s misfortune, think how you would feel if it had been you and your car in the photo. There are many motorists in our community with the habit of racing through intersections. As we approach crossings we see the green light switch to amber, and, rather than slowing to a stop because the light soon will turn red, we gun it and race dangerously through the intersection.
Mercifully, Kearney’s signals aren’t equipped with traffic cameras, but many cities are adopting the cameras or thinking about doing it because those $75 fines add up to a lot of money.
Visit a major city, and you may painfully discover there are multiple revenue sources on and off city streets. Running red lights, speeding, driving on toll roads and parking where it’s not allowed — they all can result in fines or fees.
What? You say you’ve already coughed up money for a minor, camera-recorded infraction? Welcome to the not-so-exclusive club.
Fortunately for motorists here, Kearney hasn’t resorted to revenue enhancement via traffic cameras. Barring a major fiscal calamity, we don’t believe our city leaders would do such a thing. Then again, seeing so many drivers blasting through red lights, are Kearney motorists begging for it?
Take it from our friend. Any club that sends you a photo of your car and a notice your dues will be $75 isn’t worth joining.
Slow down, drive safe and keep the traffic cameras in the big cities.
