Science spoke, voters listened

Millions of Americans heard shocking revelations this week as Donald Trump’s impeachment trial unfolded. However, while the political drama was playing out in Washington, D.C., a handful of economists and political pollsters busied themselves taking stock of our distressed national economy and dissecting some curious post-election findings.

According to Trump’s campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, his boss’s election loss was due largely to his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Considering the emotional effects of this week’s impeachment proceedings, many Americans would be likely to say Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will be part of his legacy. Five people lost their lives in that conflagration, and, depending upon whom you talk to, rioters came within a whisker of achieving their goal of overturning election results.

Jan. 6 was a dark day in our history, no matter how it’s evaluated, but the five deaths of the insurrection cannot compare with the thousands of American lives lost each day because of the pandemic.

Today the U.S. death toll is 470,000 and rising. It’s hard to believe there’s any American family that has not been touched by COVID-19.