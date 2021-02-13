Science spoke, voters listened

Millions of Americans heard shocking revelations this week as Donald Trump’s impeachment trial unfolded. However, while the political drama was playing out in Washington, D.C., a handful of economists and political pollsters busied themselves taking stock of our distressed national economy and dissecting some curious post-election findings.
According to Trump’s campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, his boss’s election loss was due largely to his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Considering the emotional effects of this week’s impeachment proceedings, many Americans would be likely to say Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will be part of his legacy. Five people lost their lives in that conflagration, and, depending upon whom you talk to, rioters came within a whisker of achieving their goal of overturning election results.
Jan. 6 was a dark day in our history, no matter how it’s evaluated, but the five deaths of the insurrection cannot compare with the thousands of American lives lost each day because of the pandemic.
Today the U.S. death toll is 470,000 and rising. It’s hard to believe there’s any American family that has not been touched by COVID-19.
Each of us has either been infected, or known someone who has been sickened or died. And then there are the economic effects.
True, earlier in his presidency Trump produced amazing economic results: Stock market at record highs, tax policies that stimulated growth, unemployment among Blacks and Hispanics at record lows, and a host of other positive results.
Unfortunately, most of those gains were erased after the pandemic landed in the U.S.
Trump’s largest mistake was refusing to listen to medical and scientific experts. He refused to wear a mask and believed the pandemic would magically disappear.
Fabrizio’s 27-page document reveals that a great many Americans disagreed with Trump’s leadership on the COVID crisis and they voted accordingly.
Fabrizio found that voters in 10 key states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas — said the pandemic was by far their top voting issue.
The poll found that 75% of the voters in those states supported a mask mandate. To them, it was a turnoff each time Trump appeared publicly without a mask.
Those who opposed mandates voted overwhelmingly for Trump.
He dominated with voters focused on the economy, but Biden was the favorite among coronavirus voters who, unlike the former president, listened to infectious disease experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In the view of coronavirus voters, it is science, not political whims, that will defeat the coronavirus and help Americans rescue their economy.