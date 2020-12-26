Saving monarch butterflies could take a while

Monarch butterfly, get in line. Federal officials have acknowledged that the once ubiquitous orange-and-black visitor to backyards and gardens is a candidate for threatened or endangered status. Nonetheless, no immediate action will be taken to save them. Why? Because other species are at the front of the line.

Environmentalists are sounding an alarm that projected delays of up to several years could mean disaster for the butterfly that used to be a common sight on the North American landscape, where 90% of the monarchs live.

The delay in a monarch rescue mission comes despite an unheard of public campaign on behalf of the butterfly. That campaign reached from school classrooms to garden clubs to environmental groups and government agencies. Since the effort began picking up speed in 2014, milkweed plants are being planted or nurtured countrywide.

Still, the monarch is all but disappearing. Its population in the eastern U.S. has dropped by about 80% since the mid-1990s.

Federal officials said that a rigorous science-based evaluation already has found the monarch is in jeopardy, but other listing actions came first. The Trump administration has listed only 25 species, fewer than any since the endangered species measure was enacted.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette