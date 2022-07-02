Safe boaters know when conditions too risky

The hallmark of a safe boater is knowing how to practice restraint. If weather and water conditions threaten the safety of his crew, the safe boater knows better than to venture out. As the saying goes, there are old sailors and bold sailors, but no old, bold sailors.

Most data bears out the belief that safety begins with the skipper’s decision whether water and weather conditions are too marginal and could be too dangerous. Large waves, strong winds, and the potential for storms can steal the enjoyment from outings on the water and turn a pleasant afternoon into a terrifying ordeal.

So skippers should exercise restraint. It’s better to opt for the safety of the shore than to ignore rough waters and deteriorating conditions.

Waves and weather are important factors, but this week when the U.S. Coast Guard released safety data for 2021, a statistic emerged that suggests rough waves and weather aren’t the most dangerous conditions.

Capt. Troy Glendye, chief of the Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety at Coast Guard Headquarters, noted that most incidents occurred during benign weather conditions: calm waters, light or no wind, and good visibility. It’s not surprising that more accidents are occurring on calm waters. The popularity of boating is surging, and with that surge comes the potential for crowded waters.

Although a smart skipper never wants to find himself and his crew in threatening waves or weather, calm conditions can be even more dangerous because the water never is more crowded than it is when water and weather are no threat.

Calm waters are the prime time to be on the water, unless there simply are too many boats. Crowded waters can be especially dangerous, and the danger arrow rises if boaters aren’t operating their boats safely, or there’s alcohol involved.

Crowded waters call for conscientious behavior. Don’t take chances and never mix booze and water. Here are other safety facts that emerged from the Coast Guard’s report:

Where the cause of death was known, 81% fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims, 83% were not wearing life jackets.

“A life jacket is one of the most important safety items on your boat,” said Glendye. “It is critical to wear one when underway as it may be difficult to don in an emergency.”

Life jackets should be in good condition, properly sized and correctly fastened.

The most common vessel types involved in accidents are open motorboats, personal watercraft and pontoons.

This is the second time that pontoon vessels ranked in the top three.

In addition to wearing a life jacket and taking a boating safety course, the Coast Guard recommends all boaters to attach the engine cut-off switch, get a vessel safety check, and boat sober.