Reverse climate change

The coronavirus pandemic is not the only challenge facing our nation. Last week Americans witnessed yet another devastating hurricane destroying property and taking lives along the Gulf Coast. That was in the southeast corner of the United States. On the West Coast and in the Northwest, deadly wildfires — fueled by drought-stricken forests — ravaged communities in California and Oregon.

Increasingly destructive hurricanes and the seemingly unstoppable wildfires are evidence of climate change, and science tells us they’re not the only evidence of the sickness spreading across our planet.

Here in the nation’s heartland, our agricultural communities depend upon stable weather conditions, but the changing climate makes precipitation difficult to predict. As temperatures climb, our crops and livestock become thirsty, but unpredictable rainfall is forcing farmers to employ artificial means to sustain their crops. The problem with irrigation is it’s costly, and our supplies of water in reservoirs and underground aquifers is finite.

Unless patterns change, sooner or later we’ll pump our wells dry.

If that were to happen, the underpinnings of our rural, agriculture-based economy would be gone. Old-timers can recall one of the worst climate nightmares in our state’s history — the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.