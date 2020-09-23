Reverse climate change

The coronavirus pandemic is not the only challenge facing our nation. Last week Americans witnessed yet another devastating hurricane destroying property and taking lives along the Gulf Coast. That was in the southeast corner of the United States. On the West Coast and in the Northwest, deadly wildfires — fueled by drought-stricken forests — ravaged communities in California and Oregon.
Increasingly destructive hurricanes and the seemingly unstoppable wildfires are evidence of climate change, and science tells us they’re not the only evidence of the sickness spreading across our planet.
Here in the nation’s heartland, our agricultural communities depend upon stable weather conditions, but the changing climate makes precipitation difficult to predict. As temperatures climb, our crops and livestock become thirsty, but unpredictable rainfall is forcing farmers to employ artificial means to sustain their crops. The problem with irrigation is it’s costly, and our supplies of water in reservoirs and underground aquifers is finite.
Unless patterns change, sooner or later we’ll pump our wells dry.
If that were to happen, the underpinnings of our rural, agriculture-based economy would be gone. Old-timers can recall one of the worst climate nightmares in our state’s history — the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
During the last week if you happened to watch the setting sun, you noticed the reddish cast of the sky. Meteorologists said the redness that filled the sky was the result of the western wildfires. The red sky was a haunting effect, but it could not compare to the sky of the Dust Bowl years of 1930-36, when repeated crop failures left fields unprotected from strong winds that whipped soil into the air. The sky became a swirling dry mud bath, and dust filtered into every crack in barns and houses.
It was a dangerous, hopeless time. Depression gripped the national economy, and in states like Nebraska, the dust storms compounded the problems.
Americans should have learned something from the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years, and they should be learning from current experiences the negative effects of climate change.
It’s not too late to act. Climate solutions are possible, especially if Americans tackle the challenges together. New regulations could prevent the overgrowth in forests that promotes wildfires. The emphasis on alternative energy — harnessing the wind and sun to produce power — is a good start, but we can do more. In farm country, we need to enhance efforts to protect our water, soil and clean air.
In general, it’s time for every American to be climate smart. Be alert for opportunities to leave a smaller footprint, conserve resources and shift climate change into reverse. Together, we can do it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!