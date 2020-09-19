Remembering fallen investigator

I was deeply saddened to learn that Investigator Mario Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, had passed away after being shot in the line of duty on Aug. 26. He was helping the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit serve a high-risk warrant in Lincoln when he was critically wounded. Herrera leaves behind his wife, Carrie, and their four children.
Before his 23 years of service to the Lincoln community, Herrera served his country in the U.S. Army and his state as a carrier enforcement officer with the Nebraska State Patrol. He was respected and admired by his colleagues at every stage of his career, and his fellow Lincoln police officers knew him as a kind, empathetic man who cared deeply for his family, friends, neighbors and the city he served.
A member of my staff who previously served alongside Herrera at the Lincoln Police Department agreed. He told me that Herrera brought a much-needed sense of humor to his work and that he was a beloved member of their team.
Herrera’s influence on the Lincoln Police Department and the broader community has become apparent in the weeks since he was wounded. The very next day, 150 people gave blood to Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and more than 100 more followed throughout the next few days.
In addition to donating blood, Nebraskans have contributed more than $150,000 to a GoFundMe that will help provide for his widow and their four children while they continue to mourn their father and husband. Liberty First Credit Union’s Lincoln branches also have rallied to assist the Herreras during this incredibly difficult time. And after his passing on Sept. 7, Lincoln PD set up a memorial to Herrera at 575 S. 10th St, where members of the community can go to pay their respects to this remarkable Nebraskan.
Herrera had a servant’s heart — not just in his professional life, but in his family and community life as well. His family and friends have said they will miss his smile, his light-hearted jokes, and his commitment to his faith and to his church.
His funeral service was at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. I was honored to be in attendance and to pay tribute to Herrera’s legacy, along with more than 1,000 other Nebraskans whose lives he touched.
His commitment to his community, to our nation and to his family represent the very best of Nebraska. Herrera leaves behind a legacy of courage that will inspire others for generations to come.
