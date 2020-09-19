Remembering fallen investigator

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was deeply saddened to learn that Investigator Mario Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, had passed away after being shot in the line of duty on Aug. 26. He was helping the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit serve a high-risk warrant in Lincoln when he was critically wounded. Herrera leaves behind his wife, Carrie, and their four children.

Before his 23 years of service to the Lincoln community, Herrera served his country in the U.S. Army and his state as a carrier enforcement officer with the Nebraska State Patrol. He was respected and admired by his colleagues at every stage of his career, and his fellow Lincoln police officers knew him as a kind, empathetic man who cared deeply for his family, friends, neighbors and the city he served.

A member of my staff who previously served alongside Herrera at the Lincoln Police Department agreed. He told me that Herrera brought a much-needed sense of humor to his work and that he was a beloved member of their team.

Herrera’s influence on the Lincoln Police Department and the broader community has become apparent in the weeks since he was wounded. The very next day, 150 people gave blood to Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and more than 100 more followed throughout the next few days.