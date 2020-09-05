Remember four Ws to beat virus

This week when we randomly asked a small group of students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney whether they believe students, faculty and staff are serious about campus rules to control the coronavirus, the responses confirmed compliance. Asked, “Does the behavior of other people make you feel safe on campus?” four of the five students responded that they see others doing their part and, as a result, they feel safe at UNK.
We were told that mask wearing is nearly universal and that people are watching their distance, washing their hands and wiping down commonly touched surfaces.
Knowing that other college campuses are coronavirus “hot spots” — think Iowa State and the University of Iowa — we anticipated UNK students might display a casual attitude about the virus, but that’s not the case.
We take the answers from those five students as an endorsement for the unified response that UNK’s rules encourage. Campus officials are to be commended for clearly expressing their expectations, and students deserve credit for following the rules. They want to protect people around them and to remain safe and healthy themselves. The students want to get the most out of their education with in-person classes. They know a coronavirus outbreak could spoil that. Another lockdown and total return to online classes would be a costly setback for UNK and for the Kearney community, in general.
Students’ willingness to make small sacrifices to protect others and themselves begs a response from the rest of us. What are you willing to sacrifice to keep others and yourself safe and healthy?
Until we have a safe and proven vaccine, we know that wearing masks in public is the best way to protect others and ourselves, but for a variety of reasons, mask wearing isn’t catching on with some people. Perhaps one of the reasons people are hesitant is because they believe they’re only protecting themselves by wearing a mask. Actually, when you wear a mask you are protecting others.
When people infected with COVID-19 cough or sneeze they expel virus-carrying droplets, which can hang in the air for hours, and if anyone were to breathe them in, they could become infected.
When everyone wears a mask, it’s an effective weapon because it seriously limits the transmission of coronavirus.
Researchers tell us that if 80 percent of the population wore masks, it would do more to reduce COVID-19’s spread than a strict lockdown. By foiling the virus, we would be helping to ensure our schools remain open, our sports seasons proceed as planned and our economy fully rebounds. Oh, yes, and our loved ones would be happier and healthier.
Please, let’s follow UNK’s lead. Remember the four Ws: Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and wipe down surfaces.
