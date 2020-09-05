 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember four Ws to beat virus

Remember four Ws to beat virus

Only $5 for 5 months

This week when we randomly asked a small group of students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney whether they believe students, faculty and staff are serious about campus rules to control the coronavirus, the responses confirmed compliance. Asked, “Does the behavior of other people make you feel safe on campus?” four of the five students responded that they see others doing their part and, as a result, they feel safe at UNK.

We were told that mask wearing is nearly universal and that people are watching their distance, washing their hands and wiping down commonly touched surfaces.

Knowing that other college campuses are coronavirus “hot spots” — think Iowa State and the University of Iowa — we anticipated UNK students might display a casual attitude about the virus, but that’s not the case.

We take the answers from those five students as an endorsement for the unified response that UNK’s rules encourage. Campus officials are to be commended for clearly expressing their expectations, and students deserve credit for following the rules. They want to protect people around them and to remain safe and healthy themselves. The students want to get the most out of their education with in-person classes. They know a coronavirus outbreak could spoil that. Another lockdown and total return to online classes would be a costly setback for UNK and for the Kearney community, in general.

Students’ willingness to make small sacrifices to protect others and themselves begs a response from the rest of us. What are you willing to sacrifice to keep others and yourself safe and healthy?

Until we have a safe and proven vaccine, we know that wearing masks in public is the best way to protect others and ourselves, but for a variety of reasons, mask wearing isn’t catching on with some people. Perhaps one of the reasons people are hesitant is because they believe they’re only protecting themselves by wearing a mask. Actually, when you wear a mask you are protecting others.

When people infected with COVID-19 cough or sneeze they expel virus-carrying droplets, which can hang in the air for hours, and if anyone were to breathe them in, they could become infected.

When everyone wears a mask, it’s an effective weapon because it seriously limits the transmission of coronavirus.

Researchers tell us that if 80 percent of the population wore masks, it would do more to reduce COVID-19’s spread than a strict lockdown. By foiling the virus, we would be helping to ensure our schools remain open, our sports seasons proceed as planned and our economy fully rebounds. Oh, yes, and our loved ones would be happier and healthier.

Please, let’s follow UNK’s lead. Remember the four Ws: Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and wipe down surfaces.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Children need to be supported

Child support can be a contentious topic, so it’s important to remember that child support is for children. The intent is to fairly distribute…

Editorial

Plasma vs. COVID may pan out

We can appreciate Donald Trump’s distrust of science and research. If you witnessed the bungled Aug. 17 announcement about convalescent plasma…

Editorial

Virus slump drags down Exxon

In a change that seems fitting for 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp. got booted from the Dow. This year, up is down, left is right, and an oil giant tha…

Editorial

Virus will outlast its welcome

The award for the nation’s most pessimistic epidemiologist goes to Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, who believes mankind migh…

Editorial

Tell your student not to drink

Nationally, about 80 percent of high school teenagers have at least experimented with alcohol, and about half of all teenagers are regular use…

Editorial

Farmers markets deliver a lot

A rose to ... farmers markets. There are so many reasons that Nebraskans are drawn to them. They’re more than a place to buy healthy, homegrow…

Editorial

Survey shows our character

Our hearts swelled with Nebraska pride as we read the findings of the Rural Poll sent to 7,000 rural households across the state in April. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News