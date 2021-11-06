Reducing risk pays $24.5M bonus for taxpayers

Buffalo County achieved a milestone earlier this fall with its 34-year membership in the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, an organization that the late Buffalo County Supervisor Jim Anderson was instrumental in founding. An insurance agent, Anderson believed that Nebraska’s counties possessed the financial capacity to be self-insured. NIRMA was formed in 1988, and through the years, the organization’s performance has proved Anderson was correct. His idea continues to save Nebraska taxpayers millions of dollars.

In fact, Buffalo County received a NIRMA dividend check for $37,583 on Oct. 21. That sum was enough to push Buffalo County above the $1 million mark in NIRMA dividends.

NIRMA is able to issue the dividends, in part, because of favorable claims development, investment income earned on behalf of its membership, and its members’ continuing loss prevention efforts. In other words, the savings are real, and they’re the fruit of careful investments and watchfulness to prevent insurance losses.