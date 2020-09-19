Preserving resources an ag thing

In Nebraska, agriculture plays an important role ensuring our state has good environmental quality. Agriculture performs that key role because without an abundant supply of clean, safe water and fertile soil, Nebraska farmers could never claim superiority in so many phases of their industry. Beef, pork and chicken production would be only a shadow of what they are today. Likewise, production of corn, soybeans and specialty crops wouldn’t measure up compared to the year-after-year amazing success Nebraska farmers achieve today.
Lacking abundant resources, it is difficult to imagine Nebraska at the top of any agriculture industry category.
Decade after decade farmers are environmental shepherds. They walk the walk with sound practices that preserve our state’s rich natural resources for the generations who will inherit the wealth.
Preserving resources requires a firm commitment. Conservation practices all work together to filter contaminants and protect against water and soil erosion. Such efforts are effective, but they also are costly and complicated, so farmers are fortunate to have experts on their side.
“Because 97% of the land is privately owned in Nebraska, considerable water quality and other natural resource improvements will be achieved by farmers, ranchers and private landowners as they make conservation decisions every day,” said Craig Derickson, the state conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
NRCS conservationists work with farmers and ranchers to design, install and pay for approved conservation practices. NRCS offers assistance to install more than 170 practices to improve soil health, water quality, air quality and wildlife habitat, Derickson said.
For example, the Shell Creek Watershed Improvement Group is made up of landowners and farmers who led a grassroots effort to improve water quality. They worked with NRCS and other local, state and federal partners. Members of the group include the local Natural Resources District, state Department of Environment and Energy, local high school science classes, and others to monitor the health of the watershed and promote water quality practices, Derickson said in an op-ed promoting conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources.
Covering 305,000 acres and stretching over five northeast Nebraska counties, the Shell Creek group’s 20-year effort demonstrates what is possible when many interests contribute to a well-conceived and supported project.
More than 240 landowners installed more than 340 conservation practices, including no-till farming, filter and buffer strips and cover crops in the Shell Creek project.
The improvements will protect valuable resources for decades and further prove farmers’ commitment to the environment as the key to the future of their industry.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!