Preserving resources an ag thing

In Nebraska, agriculture plays an important role ensuring our state has good environmental quality. Agriculture performs that key role because without an abundant supply of clean, safe water and fertile soil, Nebraska farmers could never claim superiority in so many phases of their industry. Beef, pork and chicken production would be only a shadow of what they are today. Likewise, production of corn, soybeans and specialty crops wouldn’t measure up compared to the year-after-year amazing success Nebraska farmers achieve today.

Lacking abundant resources, it is difficult to imagine Nebraska at the top of any agriculture industry category.

Decade after decade farmers are environmental shepherds. They walk the walk with sound practices that preserve our state’s rich natural resources for the generations who will inherit the wealth.

Preserving resources requires a firm commitment. Conservation practices all work together to filter contaminants and protect against water and soil erosion. Such efforts are effective, but they also are costly and complicated, so farmers are fortunate to have experts on their side.