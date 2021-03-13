Poachers get off light with their big scheme

Nolan’s son, Conrad Hueftle, 29, of Broken Bow was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $7,500 in fines and restitution for killing a mule deer in an area set aside for conservation.

Records show Hidden Hills Outfitters had 118 customers. Most were from far away states and paid $2,500 to $7,000 to “hunt” in Nebraska.

If Hidden Hills Outfitters had a brochure, it would probably define “hunting” as baiting animals into kill zones, blinding animals with bright lights at night and mounting silencers on rifles to prevent real hunters from hearing the gunshots.

“Hunting” sometimes occurred without permits and on land where it was illegal.

Knowing there have been 32 convictions, it’s possible that some of Hidden Hills’ customers turned themselves in, or they were reported by ethical hunters who were outraged by the poaching. At least 97 game animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope and turkeys, were killed. About 100 nongame birds also were killed.

At $2,500 each, that would total about $500,000 in fees, if Hidden Hills’ customers were charged only $2,500 per kill. Imagine what the poachers would have bagged at the full price of $7,000 per kill — $1.4 million.

That’s a slap in the face of the respectful, law-abiding hunters who teach and uphold the traditions of their sport. They need not feel guilty if they are aware of lawbreakers who should be prosecuted in the Hidden Hills case. These people ought to face the consequences for their unsportsmanlike deeds.