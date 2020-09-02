Plasma vs. COVID may pan out

We can appreciate Donald Trump’s distrust of science and research. If you witnessed the bungled Aug. 17 announcement about convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients, you know it must have been frustrating for the president. On the eve of the Democratic National Convention he told Americans about an apparent medical breakthrough in COVID-19 care. In his surprise announcement, Trump outlined how the use of plasma from patients who survived the coronavirus was shown to help some COVID-19 patients who received the plasma.
According to that announcement, the convalescent plasma appeared to reduce mortality in about 35 percent of the patients who received it.
Trump credited his administration’s Operation Warp Speed for helping to rapidly develop the convalescent plasma treatments.
As it turns out, the treatment isn’t really very effective — yet. In fact, the announcement became an embarrassment for one of the physicians, Stephen Hahn, who was at Trump’s side to tell Americans the news. Unfortunately, two days later Hahn had egg on his face. He was forced to backtrack and apologize for over-hyping the effectiveness of the plasma treatment.
Much effort has gone into the development of the treatment, but the normal rounds of testing aren’t complete. As a result, doctors aren’t yet certain how well the treatment will perform, although it appears to be safe and likely could help an increasing number of COVID-19 patients as testing continues and data is collected.
With more than 1,000 Americans per day dying from the coronavirus, we can’t blame the president for his excitement. Any breakthrough that offers hope is worth being excited about, especially if it appears to be medically or scientifically promising.
We don’t claim to be medical experts, but we’ve learned that during the long history of convalescent plasma treatments, they have successfully treated many infections. Logically, it follows that it could prove effective against the coronavirus.
For the moment, researchers are fine-tuning their knowledge of convalescent plasma treatments. They are learning as rapidly as possible how to measure the volume of antibodies in plasma and how that contributes to successful treatments.
With a lot more work and some good luck, convalescent plasma likely will become a useful weapon against the coronavirus. We are confident other treatments and vaccines also will emerge.
When?
We cannot say, but until modern medicine yields a cure, humans ought to play it safe to remain healthy and virus-free. Practice the basics. Wear a mask in public, keep your distance, disinfect commonly touched surfaces and wash your hands.
