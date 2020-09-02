 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plasma vs. COVID may pan out

Plasma vs. COVID may pan out

Only $5 for 5 months

We can appreciate Donald Trump’s distrust of science and research. If you witnessed the bungled Aug. 17 announcement about convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients, you know it must have been frustrating for the president. On the eve of the Democratic National Convention he told Americans about an apparent medical breakthrough in COVID-19 care. In his surprise announcement, Trump outlined how the use of plasma from patients who survived the coronavirus was shown to help some COVID-19 patients who received the plasma.

According to that announcement, the convalescent plasma appeared to reduce mortality in about 35 percent of the patients who received it.

Trump credited his administration’s Operation Warp Speed for helping to rapidly develop the convalescent plasma treatments.

As it turns out, the treatment isn’t really very effective — yet. In fact, the announcement became an embarrassment for one of the physicians, Stephen Hahn, who was at Trump’s side to tell Americans the news. Unfortunately, two days later Hahn had egg on his face. He was forced to backtrack and apologize for over-hyping the effectiveness of the plasma treatment.

Much effort has gone into the development of the treatment, but the normal rounds of testing aren’t complete. As a result, doctors aren’t yet certain how well the treatment will perform, although it appears to be safe and likely could help an increasing number of COVID-19 patients as testing continues and data is collected.

With more than 1,000 Americans per day dying from the coronavirus, we can’t blame the president for his excitement. Any breakthrough that offers hope is worth being excited about, especially if it appears to be medically or scientifically promising.

We don’t claim to be medical experts, but we’ve learned that during the long history of convalescent plasma treatments, they have successfully treated many infections. Logically, it follows that it could prove effective against the coronavirus.

For the moment, researchers are fine-tuning their knowledge of convalescent plasma treatments. They are learning as rapidly as possible how to measure the volume of antibodies in plasma and how that contributes to successful treatments.

With a lot more work and some good luck, convalescent plasma likely will become a useful weapon against the coronavirus. We are confident other treatments and vaccines also will emerge.

When?

We cannot say, but until modern medicine yields a cure, humans ought to play it safe to remain healthy and virus-free. Practice the basics. Wear a mask in public, keep your distance, disinfect commonly touched surfaces and wash your hands.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Children need to be supported

Child support can be a contentious topic, so it’s important to remember that child support is for children. The intent is to fairly distribute…

Editorial

Virus slump drags down Exxon

In a change that seems fitting for 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp. got booted from the Dow. This year, up is down, left is right, and an oil giant tha…

Editorial

Tell your student not to drink

Nationally, about 80 percent of high school teenagers have at least experimented with alcohol, and about half of all teenagers are regular use…

Editorial

Virus will outlast its welcome

The award for the nation’s most pessimistic epidemiologist goes to Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, who believes mankind migh…

Editorial

Survey shows our character

Our hearts swelled with Nebraska pride as we read the findings of the Rural Poll sent to 7,000 rural households across the state in April. The…

Editorial

Farmers markets deliver a lot

A rose to ... farmers markets. There are so many reasons that Nebraskans are drawn to them. They’re more than a place to buy healthy, homegrow…

Editorial

Children need to be supported

Child support can be a contentious topic, so it’s important to remember that child support is for children. The intent is to fairly distribute…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News