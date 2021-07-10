Petitioners could wear photo IDs

Signer requirements also are lax.

— Signers needn’t be registered voters when they sign the petition, but they can register later;

— If they make a mistake while signing, they can scratch out their name and try again on the next line; and,

— Signers don’t need to sign their official name. They just have to get close.

According to the secretary of state’s guide: “There will be situations where the signer is unaware of how they are registered and may use a nickname or other variation. Local officials will make every attempt to verify the signature despite the difference.”

Yes, petition rules are lax, but it’s important that they allow leeway. In our unique one-house Legislature, the people of Nebraska are regarded as the second house of lawmakers and petitions are their instrument to rein in officials or change the law.

In the same spirit that allows petitioners leeway, we believe that voters should be liberally afforded the opportunity to exercise their right. ID laws can suppress voters, just like precinct or district boundaries that favor one party over the other, or laws that strategically limit when, where or how voters cast ballots.