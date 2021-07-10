Petitioners could wear photo IDs

Does Nebraska need a voter ID requirement in its State Constitution? That’s the question we soon will be asked when signature gathering gets underway to place a voter ID question on Nebraska’s 2022 ballot. We suggest that before anyone signs the voter ID petition, they study the state’s petition process. It allows a lot of leeway in how the signatures are gathered and what’s required of Nebraskans who sign them.
If you doubt what we say, there’s a handy guide on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. Read it and you’ll agree there’s a lot of leeway. Rather than pushing for voter ID, perhaps Citizens for Voter ID — the organization seeking to amend our state Constitution — ought to first plug the loopholes and inject some integrity into our petition process.
Here are Nebraska’s requirements for circulators:
— They must be at least age 18;
— They must observe every signature that’s added to their petition; and,
— Before handing over their collected signatures, circulators must sign an oath and have it notarized that they read the object statement on the petition to each person who signed it.
Of those three requirements, only the age of circulators can be verified. As for the other two requirements, well, they pretty much depend on the honor system.
Signer requirements also are lax.
— Signers needn’t be registered voters when they sign the petition, but they can register later;
— If they make a mistake while signing, they can scratch out their name and try again on the next line; and,
— Signers don’t need to sign their official name. They just have to get close.
According to the secretary of state’s guide: “There will be situations where the signer is unaware of how they are registered and may use a nickname or other variation. Local officials will make every attempt to verify the signature despite the difference.”
Yes, petition rules are lax, but it’s important that they allow leeway. In our unique one-house Legislature, the people of Nebraska are regarded as the second house of lawmakers and petitions are their instrument to rein in officials or change the law.
In the same spirit that allows petitioners leeway, we believe that voters should be liberally afforded the opportunity to exercise their right. ID laws can suppress voters, just like precinct or district boundaries that favor one party over the other, or laws that strategically limit when, where or how voters cast ballots.
In announcing their drive this week, Citizens for Voter ID claimed that Americans remain convinced there was voter fraud in the 2020 election.
If Citizens for Voter ID want to stamp out fraud, why not start by cleaning up the petition process? They could really make a statement by requiring photo IDs for circulators and signers. ID backers would be doubly rewarded if they did so.
First, they could prove their contention that mandating photo IDs has no negative effect on participation. Second, they could honestly claim that their petition drive was squeaky clean because no shortcuts were taken to ensure circulators and signers were, indeed, who they claimed to be.
In an age when some factions go to ridiculous lengths contesting elections, Citizens for Voter ID should go the extra mile to ensure their petition drive was ironclad and honest.
If they talk the talk, then they should walk the walk and require IDs for circulators and signers.