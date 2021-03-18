Packers have bone to pick

It’s true what they say about good deeds. They never go unpunished. Just ask Gov. Pete Ricketts. He got it from two directions when he rushed to the rescue of Nebraska’s livestock industry after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals childishly declared MeatOut Day and called on Americans to skip the meat on Saturday. Ricketts’ response — Meat on the Menu Day — was rapid and drew a predictable response from PETA. However, our governor may not have anticipated the negative reaction Meat on the Menu Day would garner from an in-state constituency, Nebraska’s meat-packers.
Ricketts was right to take on PETA. He couldn’t let a broadside attack against the state’s $12 billion per year livestock industry pass without a challenge. All those cattle, pigs and sheep grown here are the reason agriculture accounts for 40% of the jobs in Nebraska. The flakes at PETA answered Ricketts with a sign at the Colorado border:“Entering Nebraska, Home of Meathead Gov. Ricketts!” When travelers read that silly message it will confirm that the bulk of PETA’s thinking is malnourished.
The governor should lose no sleep over the billboard. However, in defending farmers and ranchers, Ricketts’ Meat on the Menu response overlooked what could have been a key element of his pro-meat campaign — the heroes of our state’s meatpacking industry. One year ago when the coronavirus arrived in the United States, Uncle Sam deemed a number of occupations as essential. Among them were truck drivers who supported the supply chain, health care workers who cared for virus victims, and grocery clerks who kept shelves stocked regardless of the risk to their own health and safety.
Meat-packers also were essential. They were on the front line. They processed livestock into food and paid a steep price working shoulder-to-shoulder to keep meat going to stores, restaurants, nursing homes and schools. Packers were hard hit in the early days of the pandemic before much was known about containing the virus. Dozens of meatcutters died from COVID before their industry and others paused to retool production lines, equip workers with PPEs and establish safety protocols that kept more people on the job.
Packers kept the economy rolling, but for whatever reason — perhaps it’s because so many packers are newcomers in this country — their contribution hasn’t received the recognition it deserves. Worse, packers still are fighting for legislation to make health and safety a priority in their plants. Packers from Omaha to Grand Island, Lexington and Gordon are asking the Legislature to pass LB241, the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act. It requests protections for workers, data transparency and an enforcement mechanism so all facilities meet safety standards.
Livestock producers need partners like Nebraska’s meat-packers. They are heroes and need Ricketts to grab LB241 like a Rottweiler on a rump roast and carry it to passage.