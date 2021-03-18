Packers have bone to pick

It’s true what they say about good deeds. They never go unpunished. Just ask Gov. Pete Ricketts. He got it from two directions when he rushed to the rescue of Nebraska’s livestock industry after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals childishly declared MeatOut Day and called on Americans to skip the meat on Saturday. Ricketts’ response — Meat on the Menu Day — was rapid and drew a predictable response from PETA. However, our governor may not have anticipated the negative reaction Meat on the Menu Day would garner from an in-state constituency, Nebraska’s meat-packers.

Ricketts was right to take on PETA. He couldn’t let a broadside attack against the state’s $12 billion per year livestock industry pass without a challenge. All those cattle, pigs and sheep grown here are the reason agriculture accounts for 40% of the jobs in Nebraska. The flakes at PETA answered Ricketts with a sign at the Colorado border:“Entering Nebraska, Home of Meathead Gov. Ricketts!” When travelers read that silly message it will confirm that the bulk of PETA’s thinking is malnourished.