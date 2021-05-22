Outdoors turns dad into new man

Father’s Day is just one month away, and if you haven’t been dreaming up ways to make your dad’s day special, here’s an idea. Give your dad the gift of the great outdoors. It’s easy, inexpensive, and it could create memories that follow your father throughout his life.

Here’s how to go about it. Simply go to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website and purchase an annual park permit. Wrap it with a fishing pole or shotgun. If dad isn’t the sportsman type, he might enjoy the park permit along with a pair of comfortable hiking or running shoes. Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas provide numerous ways to get outdoors, breathe our state’s clean air, cook over an open fire, and swim in a pond or creek.

Here are some of the best reasons to encourage your dad to spend more time outdoors.

1. He’ll feel like a boy again. Dads love to tell tales about growing up, but why just live in the past? By going outdoors, he’ll discover streams to be crossed, animal trails to be followed, and endless opportunities to lose himself in the wonders of nature. Think of the thrill of coming across a huge paw print. Is it from a mountain lion? Better not stick around too long and find out the hard way what critter left his mark.