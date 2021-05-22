Outdoors turns dad into new man

Father’s Day is just one month away, and if you haven’t been dreaming up ways to make your dad’s day special, here’s an idea. Give your dad the gift of the great outdoors. It’s easy, inexpensive, and it could create memories that follow your father throughout his life.
Here’s how to go about it. Simply go to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website and purchase an annual park permit. Wrap it with a fishing pole or shotgun. If dad isn’t the sportsman type, he might enjoy the park permit along with a pair of comfortable hiking or running shoes. Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas provide numerous ways to get outdoors, breathe our state’s clean air, cook over an open fire, and swim in a pond or creek.
Here are some of the best reasons to encourage your dad to spend more time outdoors.
1. He’ll feel like a boy again. Dads love to tell tales about growing up, but why just live in the past? By going outdoors, he’ll discover streams to be crossed, animal trails to be followed, and endless opportunities to lose himself in the wonders of nature. Think of the thrill of coming across a huge paw print. Is it from a mountain lion? Better not stick around too long and find out the hard way what critter left his mark.
2. It will boost his memory. Next time you and he chat he’ll want to share with you some of the highlights and all of the details of his outdoor adventures. Heightened emotions are nature’s way of helping older men remember stuff. Thrilling to the beauty of a colorful sunset, catching a big fish or the feeling of accomplishment after pitching a tent in record time will cement the images in his mind. He’ll always be grateful for your gift of memories.
3. He’ll feel happy. When men reach a certain age they realize the golden years really are everything they’re cracked up to be. Sure, his knee joints hurt and computer technology is passing him by, but when a man focuses on the good things and forgets the bad, it opens a world of possibilities. Your dad will rediscover the joy of hearing fallen leaves crunching under foot or surviving a thunderstorm in the tent you loaned him.
4. His stress will evaporate. Psychologists tell us all work and no play weighs down even the strongest-willed man. Once your dad breaks away from the dull, daily routine, he’ll discover that in the great outdoors, time has no meaning, especially after it takes two hours to start the campfire.
5. His health will improve. After your dad has cleansed his lungs during a long walk on the trail and cooked dinner over the open fire, he’ll quickly slip into sleep and discover there’s no better route to a restful night than an active day outdoors,
Benefits of the great outdoors are numerous, so there’s really no reason to wait until Father’s Day. Give dad his park permit as soon as you can.