Outcome of second trial decided

As preparations continue for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, we’re compelled to ask what good purpose would be served by bringing Trump before the U.S. Senate again.
In his first impeachment, Democrats lacked a strong majority of senators courageous enough to vote Trump out of office on allegations he sought a foreign nation’s assistance to win the election in 2016. The first impeachment effort was a failure. Not only were Democrats unable to remove Trump from office, the outcome strengthened his standing among supporters.
The same risks accompany the second impeachment, which will fail because there aren’t enough Republican senators willing to convict Trump. Some rightfully question the constitutionality of procedures to remove a president who no longer occupies the office. Democrats believe impeachment is a justifiable consequence for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and that finding Trump guilty would ban him from ever again holding public office.
There appear to be valid arguments on either side of the impeachment debate.
Republicans can argue reasonably that you cannot impeach a person who no longer occupies the presidency. Also, Democrats can argue reasonably that the Jan. 6 riot would not have happened — and five people would not have lost their lives in the rioting — if Trump had not incited them to storm the Capitol.
Trump’s Jan. 6 speech was intended to unleash violence and delay ratification of election results. Some Trump supporters arrived wearing helmets and body armor. They came ready for a fight and may have rioted even if they weren’t egged on. That’s because Trump fanned distrust in election results.
He convinced supporters to believe the lie that the election was rigged and riddled with fraud. There is no evidence that any of that kind of behavior occurred sufficient to overturn the election; yet, Trump, his enablers in Congress and the conservative media continued promoting the hoax.
Again we ask: What good is to be gained with a second impeachment, especially when it’s seems apparent that Trump will prevail?
The problem with an impeachment trial is that it is not a trial at all. Actual trials don’t take place until prosecutors and defense attorneys are satisfied an impartial jury has been seated. There’s not even a speck of impartiality with a presidential impeachment.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate already have made up their minds. Trump is guilty.
Meanwhile, many Republican senators remain loyal to their party and won’t allow impeachment to occur.
There. We know the outcome before the first gavel has dropped. Trump will be exonerated. He and his supporters will be emboldened.
The divisive chaos that’s splintered our nation the last four years will continue.