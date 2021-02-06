Outcome of second trial decided

Trump’s Jan. 6 speech was intended to unleash violence and delay ratification of election results. Some Trump supporters arrived wearing helmets and body armor. They came ready for a fight and may have rioted even if they weren’t egged on. That’s because Trump fanned distrust in election results.

He convinced supporters to believe the lie that the election was rigged and riddled with fraud. There is no evidence that any of that kind of behavior occurred sufficient to overturn the election; yet, Trump, his enablers in Congress and the conservative media continued promoting the hoax.

Again we ask: What good is to be gained with a second impeachment, especially when it’s seems apparent that Trump will prevail?

The problem with an impeachment trial is that it is not a trial at all. Actual trials don’t take place until prosecutors and defense attorneys are satisfied an impartial jury has been seated. There’s not even a speck of impartiality with a presidential impeachment.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate already have made up their minds. Trump is guilty.

Meanwhile, many Republican senators remain loyal to their party and won’t allow impeachment to occur.