Couples promise on their wedding day that they’ll be wed for life, and that they accept each other “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.” Those vows are good for starters, but they omit two issues that will either make or break a marriage — the ability to listen to your mate, and the ability to say you’re sorry or to ask forgiveness.
Both of those qualities are essential to wedded life because couples inevitably come to disagreements. Sometimes it’s over trivial matters, like how to squeeze the toothpaste, and sometimes it’s over issues that would be unresolvable — child care, money matters, religion, etc. — if husbands and wives are unwilling to hear each other out.
The ability to forgive and to ask forgiveness following closely behind listening. Everyone makes mistakes, and frequently mistakes harm someone. In marriage it’s usually both sides who should share the blame.
Marriage is an adult proposition. Children who don’t know better tell their parents, “I didn’t start it, he hit me back.” However, couples who are successful in marriage know better than to blame their mate for touching off fights. As we said, both sides usually share the blame, so getting beyond that point is essential to resolve the argument and maintain the loving relationship.
The strongest couples wisely refuse to go to bed unless they’ve settled their argument. They know that a fight that’s left to fester eventually produces the poisonous combination of stubbornness and pride, similar to the situation we Americans currently face.
As we approach the Nov. 3 general election, the fight already is heating up. In fact, the canyon that separates Republicans and Democrats is growing wider and deeper everyday. The situation is of grave concern because, like the couple whose marriage is on the rocks, we Americans seem to have forgotten our vows. We also have forgotten how to listen and we’ve lost the ability to forgive and move on.
Just a few years ago most of us complained that our elected representative engaged in ceaseless bickering, approaching childishness. As a result, nothing of consequence is been getting done, and now the blame game has trickled down to us, the citizens. Stubbornly, we refuse to listen to the other side. Such behavior is disrespectful and damaging. Likewise our inability to admit that we’ve contributed to the problem and learn from our mistakes sets the stage for unceasing discord.
Our founders didn’t sacrifice their lives for the fractured nation we now have. They risked it all so that we could enjoy the blessings of liberty. Like every marriage, we need to stand together, love one another, and humbly, respectfully settle our differences.
Each generation faces great challenges. Mending the divisions that weaken us is our challenge.