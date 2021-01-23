Omaha makes mental health progress

Omaha-area residents suffering from a mental health crisis face heavy burdens. So, in many cases, do hospitals and law enforcement officers who struggle to find an available facility to help those individuals.
The solution is to increase the Omaha area’s mental health assessment and treatment facilities to help these residents. This is one of our area’s longstanding, daunting challenges.
So, Nebraska Medicine deserves congratulations for taking a major step to help meet the need. This fall, it will open a psychiatric emergency center to help alleviate the pressure on hospital emergency rooms and law enforcement agencies. Thanks to its assessment and treatment capabilities, the center is expected to help keep some adult patients out of local inpatient psychiatric beds in the community.
Nebraska Medicine’s emergency room provides an example. From 2015 to 2019, it experienced a nearly 80% increase in visits from patients with a psychiatric or substance abuse problem, The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson reports. That amounted to more than 3,000 such visits last year.
This trend is a national one. One in eight visits to an emergency room in the United States involves a patient with a psychiatric or substance abuse problem.
Because of the limited number of treatment facilities in the Omaha area, such patients often face lengthy waits, of even days, for transfer to an inpatient psychiatric facility.
Nebraska Medicine’s new psychiatric center will be only one of several facilities providing mental health assessment and triage, and the challenge to meet the demand will remain great. But this additional capacity is welcome. Local law enforcement agencies have long lamented the challenges their officers face, for example, in trying to help individuals in mental health crisis and find an available facility for them.
The Omaha area is seeing progress in other ways on the mental health front. A national organization has designated law enforcement agencies in Douglas and Sarpy counties as innovators in coordinating with local mental health facilities. The distinction was given to only 13 counties nationwide.
Another plus: A centralized registry for the Douglas and Sarpy counties shows the current status of local hospitals and facilities with inpatient psychiatric beds.
Positive, too, is the increase in the number of medical school graduates choosing psychiatry. Since 2013 the number of UNMC medical school graduates earning spots in psychiatry residency programs has more than doubled, to 13% of the class. At Creighton University Medical School, 7.4% of graduates secured psychiatric residencies last year. These figures are above the national average of 5.3%.
This progress is the fruit of Nebraska’s increased efforts to strengthen its mental health resources and build cooperative partnerships to maximize help for vulnerable people. Still, the need remains enormous. In Omaha and statewide, further government and philanthropic efforts are needed to expand services and build up the mental health of the workforce.
Let’s build on the current achievements for even greater progress.
