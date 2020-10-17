October eases us into chilly months

It takes October nine months to get here, but there are reasons Nebraskans love it so much. It brings an end to yard work, and there’s a bit of a rest before the blizzards blow in and it’s time to break out the snow shovels.

It’s a restful month, and it’s a bit sad because gardens freeze. There are no more fresh tomatoes off the vine, and gone are the bright and delicate flowers that decorate the warm summer months. But just as she erases the lively colors of summer, Mother Nature draws out her magical paintbrush and splashes her canvas with blazing golds, oranges and reds.

October is as fair as it can be. It takes away summer, but it gives us autumn.

Weary from the heat of June, July, August and September, we pause in October to relish the coolness and colors, and prepare physically and spiritually for the long trudge through winter. In October, the days are clear, bright and quiet, except in the fields, where farmers are gathering the fruits of their labor. Each year at this time, the tall cornstalks disappear from the fields, and then golden pyramids of corn appear in rural towns that proudly tie their fortune to agriculture.