NPPD: Thick ice can easily turn thin

Last week Dawson Public Power District told us how to safely exit a vehicle that’s been crashed into a power pole. The info is useful because energized lines or transformers can fall on the vehicle and create a life-or-death scenario. We’ll talk more about Dawson’s advice later, but first let’s review more life-saving information — this time from Nebraska Public Power District.
NPPD operates a series of canals and reservoirs that help the utility to generate electricity. The water bodies have secondary uses, such as boating in the summer or ice fishing and skating in winter. NPPD warns that an iced-over lake or stream might look safe, but the ice could be dangerously thin, posing a risk to anyone walking over it. Some folks even drive 4,000-pound vehicles across ice, confident it’s thick enough.
NPPD warns that conditions change. What was thick and safe last week may be treacherously thin this week. Also, moving water in NPPD’s canals and near hydroelectric facilities is even more susceptible to changing conditions, so added caution is called for.
Experts indicate that for one individual to be safe on ice, it needs to be at least four inches thick.
Some general safety tips regarding ice covered bodies of water:
Recognize that ice will never be completely safe. Conditions and unknown factors can make seemingly safe ice suddenly dangerous. Take precautions to avoid mishaps and to put rescue plans into immediate action should something go wrong.
Create an emergency safety plan. Tell people where you are going and do not go on the ice alone.
Recognize that determining the safety of ice is dependent on a combination of factors, not on one factor alone.
Observe the ice. Look for cracks, breaks, weak spots or abnormal surfaces and learn to identify the colors. Do not rely on eyesight alone. This is just an initial look to help you decide if it is worth proceeding to the next step of testing the ice
If in doubt, stay off the ice.
Reviewing Dawson Public Power District’s advice when powerlines or transformers fall on vehicles after a crash: Make like a bird. Feathery critters that perch on powerlines are safe because they’re touching only the line. If they touched both the line and the ground they would fry.
Motorists should remain in the vehicle and call 911, but not attempt to leave their vehicle until linemen de-energize the equipment. If the vehicle is afire, leap clear with both feet together. If you touch the vehicle and ground simultaneously it’s a deadly mistake.