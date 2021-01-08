NPPD: Thick ice can easily turn thin

Last week Dawson Public Power District told us how to safely exit a vehicle that’s been crashed into a power pole. The info is useful because energized lines or transformers can fall on the vehicle and create a life-or-death scenario. We’ll talk more about Dawson’s advice later, but first let’s review more life-saving information — this time from Nebraska Public Power District.

NPPD operates a series of canals and reservoirs that help the utility to generate electricity. The water bodies have secondary uses, such as boating in the summer or ice fishing and skating in winter. NPPD warns that an iced-over lake or stream might look safe, but the ice could be dangerously thin, posing a risk to anyone walking over it. Some folks even drive 4,000-pound vehicles across ice, confident it’s thick enough.

NPPD warns that conditions change. What was thick and safe last week may be treacherously thin this week. Also, moving water in NPPD’s canals and near hydroelectric facilities is even more susceptible to changing conditions, so added caution is called for.

Experts indicate that for one individual to be safe on ice, it needs to be at least four inches thick.

Some general safety tips regarding ice covered bodies of water: